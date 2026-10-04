Prime Minister's United List Leading Latvia General Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 4 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs' United List party is on track to win the general elections, according to exit polls on Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing a local broadcaster.

Exit polls published by public broadcaster LSM predicted a strong showing for the centrist United List with over 35 per cent support, more than the next three party lists combined.

"This shows people want change, that people want straight talking," Kulbergs said.

Second place is likely to go to Latvia First with 11.3 per cent support, narrowly ahead of the Social Democrats' Progressives' 11.1 per cent.

Fourth place is expected for the populist Sovereign Power/Young Latvians alliance with 10.8 per cent, and fifth is the nationalist National Alliance at 8.7 per cent.

Latvian citizens headed to the polls Saturday to elect 100 members of parliament through the party-list proportional representation system.

Latvia's 100-member parliament, known as the Saeima, is elected every four years.

In the last election, held on October 1, 2022, New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, won 16 seats and formed a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.

Some 804,000 people cast ballots, with voter turnout standing at 51.63 per cent.

--NNN-ANADOLU