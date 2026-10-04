Coast Guard Evacuates Critically Ill Patient From Agatti To Kochi Amid Challenging Weather

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration and Coast Guard District Headquarters at Kochi and Kavaratti, successfully carried out a critical medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Agatti to Kochi amid challenging weather conditions, ensuring timely medical assistance for a critically ill patient.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the operation involved the urgent airlift of a 66-year-old patient who required specialised neurosurgical care. The patient was transported from Agatti to Kochi aboard an ICG Dornier aircraft operated from Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE), Kochi.

The patient required continuous oxygen support during the evacuation, making the operation particularly critical. The Coast Guard personnel carried out the mission despite formidable operational challenges posed by the prevailing weather conditions, ensuring that the patient could be transferred to a facility capable of providing the required neurosurgical treatment.

The Indian Coast Guard shared details of the operation on X, highlighting the coordination between its units and the Lakshadweep Administration in executing the medical evacuation.

“In a high-stakes operation amidst challenging weather, @IndiaCoastGuard, in coordination with the UTL Administration and Coast Guard District Headquarters Kochi and Kavaratti, successfully executed a critical MEDEVAC from Agatti to Kochi. An ICG Dornier ex-CGAE Kochi airlifted a 66-year-old critically ill patient requiring urgent neurosurgical care with continuous oxygen support,” the ICG posted.

“Undeterred by formidable operational challenges, the ICG stands true to its motto: 'We Protect',” it added.

The latest operation is part of the Coast Guard's wider commitment to providing assistance and responding to emergencies at sea and coastal areas, besides its primary responsibility to safeguard India's maritime interests.

Earlier, the ICG Station Okha, in collaboration with Asha Blood Bank, Porbandar, conducted a voluntary blood donation camp on October 1 to mark National Blood Donation Day. A total of 23 personnel of ICGS Okha and members of the Coast Guard Welfare & Wellness Association (CGWWA) participated in the blood donation drive.

The camp was conducted under medical supervision, with the Asha Blood Bank team ensuring safe collection and handling of the donated blood. The Coast Guard said the initiative reflected its commitment not only to safeguarding India's maritime interests but also to the welfare of the communities it serves.

“The contribution of the donors will help sustain critical medical care and save lives, reflecting commitment to serve and save lives,” the ICG said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Coast Guard had also highlighted another major rescue operation after the fishing vessel Sant Anton-I went adrift off New Mangaluru. The ICG launched a coordinated sea-air operation amid adverse weather conditions and successfully brought all 31 fishermen safely back to shore.

The Coast Guard said the rescue was part of its legacy of saving more than 11,897 lives, reiterating its continued commitment to protecting people and ensuring safety across India's maritime domain.