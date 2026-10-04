CPI MP Seeks Shah's Intervention On Delhi Police's Protest Handling

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking urgent intervention over what he alleged were repeated incidents of police violence, arbitrary detentions and removal or concealment of identity badges while handling protests in Delhi.

In his letter, Sandosh Kumar alleged that Delhi Police, which reports to the Ministry of Home Affairs, had repeatedly responded to peaceful political mobilisation with violence and mass detentions instead of ensuring the safety of citizens exercising their democratic rights.

Concerns Over Police Accountability

The CPI MP referred to recent protests at Jantar Mantar over issues including the NEET paper leak and concerns surrounding the functioning of the Election Commission of India, including the handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Form-6 applications and the Commission's IT systems. "Of particular concern is the repeated practice of police personnel removing or concealing identification tags and name badges before detaining or using force against protesters," Sandosh Kumar said in the letter.

He cited Supreme Court directions and Delhi Police Standing Order No. 51, arguing that police personnel must carry clear and visible identification and name tags while performing their duties.

The CPI MP said identification was essential for accountability when the State exercised coercive powers against citizens. He alleged that similar concerns had been reported during police action against protesters on July 20, including instances of personnel allegedly appearing without visible identification and some personnel in plain clothes using force against protesters.

Facial-Recognition Tech Questioned

Sandosh Kumar also raised concerns over the alleged use of facial-recognition technology at Jantar Mantar. He referred to an investigation that, according to him, raised questions after individuals identified through the facial-recognition system were found to have already been in jail in connection with serious criminal cases.

MP Demands Inquiry and Upholding of Democratic Rights

He sought a time-bound inquiry into the conduct of Delhi Police personnel, including the alleged use of force, arbitrary detentions, removal or concealment of identification badges, the presence of plain-clothes personnel and the deployment of facial-recognition systems.

The CPI MP also urged the Union Home Ministry to issue clear instructions that citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest should be protected and not treated as enemies.

"Democratic dissent cannot be met with methods reminiscent of the British Raj Police," Sandosh Kumar said in his letter, urging the Delhi Police to ensure that its actions remain in accordance with the Constitution, the law and the standards expected of a police force in a democracy.

The letter comes amid continuing protests in Delhi over electoral-roll revision and other issues. Delhi Police registered three FIRs following protests at Jantar Mantar on October 2 and detained protesters during subsequent demonstrations on October 3.

Reports have also emerged of allegations by protesters regarding police conduct during the demonstrations. (ANI)

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