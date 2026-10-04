Veteran Filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Dies At 94 Jr NTR Mourns

Veteran filmmaker, screenwriter and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao died on Saturday at the age of 94. Best known for films including 'Pushpaka Vimana,' 'Aditya 369' and 'Mayuri,' 'Rao' had a career spanning more than six decades across several Indian languages.

Jr NTR Pays Tribute

Actor Jr NTR remembered Rao for his films that continued to connect with audiences even years after their release. Sharing his condolences, he wrote on X,“The news of the passing of Sri Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu is deeply heartbreaking. Aditya 369, Pushpaka Vimanam, Mayuri”“... he was a visionary who thought far ahead of his time and created films that continue to feel fresh and relevant even as generations change. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti,” he added.

A Storied Career Across Genres

Rao began his journey in cinema by working with veteran filmmaker KV Reddy. He was associated with the classic Mayabazar, released in 1957, before moving on to direct films himself. Over the years, Rao directed more than 60 films and worked across different genres, including comedy, science fiction, fantasy and drama.

Landmark Productions

One of his well-known films was Mayuri, released in 1985 and based on the life of dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several honours, including multiple Nandi Awards. Rao followed it with Pushpaka Vimana in 1987, a black comedy starring Kamal Haasan. The film was made without spoken dialogue and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

His association with Kamal Haasan also resulted in films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michael Madana Kama Rajan. In Telugu cinema, Aditya 369 became one of Rao's best-known films. The science-fiction film explored time travel at a time when the genre was still uncommon in Indian cinema.

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