Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Film Opens With Rs. 66.75 Crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Drishyam 3 has made a powerful start at the box office, with Ajay Devgn's thriller earning ₹66.75 crore net in India on Day 1. The film has also delivered a strong worldwide opening after its October 2 release

Ajay Devgn's much-awaited return as Vijay Salgaonkar has translated into a strong box-office opening. Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, which arrived in theatres on Friday, October 2, has reportedly collected ₹66.75 crore net in India on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film registered 15,759 shows across India on Day 1. Its India gross collection stands at ₹80.10 crore, while its overseas performance added another ₹15 crore gross. This takes the film's reported worldwide gross to ₹95.10 crore after its opening day.

The opening numbers mark a significant achievement for Ajay Devgn. With ₹66.75 crore net in India, Drishyam 3 has reportedly emerged as the biggest opener of his career.

The film's extensive show count and strong audience response have played a major role in its impressive start. The franchise already enjoys a loyal following, and the anticipation surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar's final chapter appears to have translated into substantial footfall on the opening day.

The worldwide figure also gives the film a strong platform as it heads into its first weekend.

Drishyam 3 picks up from the events of the previous film, where Vijay once again managed to keep his family safe despite mounting pressure from the authorities.

The new instalment takes the story forward with Vijay facing another major challenge as he tries to protect the secrets that have remained buried for years. This time, however, the stakes are considerably higher, with the film positioned as the concluding chapter of his story.

Interestingly, the Hindi version is not being presented as a straightforward adaptation of the Malayalam Drishyam 3. The two franchises are following different storylines, allowing the Hindi film to take its own route toward Vijay Salgaonkar's ultimate fate.

The film has received largely positive reactions, although the reviews have pointed out some shortcomings.

News18 Showsha rated Drishyam 3 3 out of 5 stars, praising its fast-paced storytelling and performances. Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Kamlesh Sawant have particularly been noted for their work.

At the same time, the review observed that the film remains closely tied to the familiar Drishyam formula. While that approach keeps the thriller engaging, it may also prevent the finale from feeling as large or surprising as some viewers might expect from the conclusion of such a popular franchise.

With a strong opening already on the board, the focus now shifts to the film's Saturday and Sunday collections and whether it can maintain its momentum through the first weekend.