Telangana Bus Accident: Minister Visits Injured, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid

Minister Announces Ex-Gratia, Visits Injured

Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu on Saturday visited the injured passengers of the Ananthagiri Hills bus accident at the Government General Hospital in Vikarabad and enquired about their health. He directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident.

Details of the Accident

According to a press release, a private bus overturned at around 10:50 AM near the Ananthagiri Hills Down Road curve on the outskirts of Kerelli village in Dharur mandal.

The press release said 51 people from Isnapur and Kyasaram villages in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district were travelling towards Chintakunta village to attend the funeral of Kothagadi Narayana Reddy, 50, who had died the previous day. The bus reportedly overturned to the right side while negotiating the sharp curve. Preliminary information suggested that high speed and the sharp curve may have contributed to the accident, while further circumstances were being verified, the statement said.

Four Killed, Dozens Injured

According to the press release, four people were killed in the accident. They were identified as Rajendra Pramella, Atelli Yadamma, Mala Padamma and Atelli Padamma.

The statement said 43 people were shifted to Government General Hospital, Vikarabad, for treatment. Of these, 25 were referred to other hospitals for further treatment, while 10 remained under observation. Eight others were discharged at the request of their relatives.

Rescue Operations and Assistance

Police and other concerned departments were coordinating rescue operations, medical assistance and further treatment of the injured, the press release said.

Good Samaritans Praised

The minister also took note of the assistance provided by two local residents, Riyaz, 21, and Saddam, 22, both from Dharur, who were identified as Good Samaritans for helping victims after the accident.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the condition of the injured, with further details expected after verification. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)