Jharkhand Police Raid Hotels, Bars In Ranchi Over Alleged Irregularities 14 Detained

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 4 (IANS) Police conducted simultaneous raids at several hotels and bars in Jharkhand capital Ranchi following complaints of alleged immoral activities and rampant violation of rules by bar and hotel operators.

During the late Saturday night action at a hotel near Kachahari Chowk under the Kotwali police station area, police detained eight men and six women. Police suspect that some of those detained may have links to an alleged sex racket. The hotel management, employees and the detained men and women are being questioned as part of the investigation.

According to police officials, the operation was conducted on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan. Separate police teams led by City SP Paras Rana and Rural SP Gaurav Goswami carried out simultaneous inspections at several prominent hotels and bars across the city.

Police said the main objective of the operation was to verify complaints regarding alleged violations of rules by hotel and bar operators. The complaints included operating without valid licences, keeping bars open beyond the permitted operating hours, serving hookah and allegedly providing alcohol to minors.

During the inspections, police teams checked licences, documents related to the operation of the establishments and papers concerning security arrangements. Police claimed that at some establishments, operations were found to be continuing beyond the prescribed hours. The teams also reportedly found instances where alcohol and hookah were being served.

Police are questioning the 14 people detained during the raid to establish the circumstances under which they had arrived at the hotel and to determine whether any illegal activity was taking place there.

The hotel manager and employees are being questioned to gather information about the activities being conducted at the premises. Officials said the questioning and verification process is aimed at determining whether there were any violations of law or regulations.

Police officials said establishments where violations are found during inspection will face action as per the law. In cases where serious irregularities are detected, action may also be initiated against the licences of the establishments concerned.

The police said the investigation is ongoing and further action will be taken on the basis of the findings.