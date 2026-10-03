'Hero For The World': Netanyahu Invites PM Modi, Flydubai Pilot Machchhar To Light Celebratory Flame On Independence Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar averted what is now being called a "terrorist attack" after his co-pilot, an Omani national, struck him with an axe on a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight with Israelis on board, in an alleged bid to crash the plane, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) invited him, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day.

Netanyahu, who spoke with Machchhar, who is currently in a UAE hospital undergoing treatment, said, "It's our highest honour that we give on our Independence Day. It's usually reserved for Israeli citizens, but I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now, and they will then too. So we hope to see you very soon in Israel."

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted a video on X and wrote, "You are a hero for Israel, India, and the entire world. I invite Prime Minister @NarendraModi and you to light a flame on Israeli Independence Day."

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What heroic actions did Indian pilot Smit Machchhar take during the Flydubai cockpit attack?⌵

Captain Smit Machchhar bravely fought to open the cockpit door while under attack by his co-pilot, which allowed crew members and passengers to intervene, ultimately preventing a potential crash.

2Why was the incident on Flydubai flight FZ1073 labeled a terrorist attack?⌵

The incident was described as an attempted terrorist act due to the co-pilot's violent attack on Machchhar with an axe and his attempt to take control of the aircraft, which posed a significant danger to everyone on board.

3How did Prime Minister Netanyahu honor Smit Machchhar after the Flydubai incident?⌵

Netanyahu invited Smit Machchhar to light a flame with Prime Minister Modi on Israeli Independence Day, a prestigious honor typically reserved for Israeli citizens, acknowledging Machchhar's heroism.

4What were the circumstances leading to the Flydubai cockpit attack?⌵

The attack occurred when the co-pilot, after requesting time to pray, suddenly assaulted Machchhar with an axe, prompting the dramatic struggle that endangered the flight.

5Who is Hamam al Hammami in relation to the Flydubai incident?⌵

Hamam al Hammami is the co-pilot identified as responsible for the attack on Captain Machchhar, having previously been barred from flying in Oman due to concerns over extremist views.

Netanyahu speaks with Smit Machchhar, seeks details of the incident

The Israeli PM spoke with Machchhar and sought details about how the incident unfolded, with the former recalling the terrifying moments and revealing new details. Machchhar revealed that before the attack took place, his co-pilot wanted to pray. Recalling the incident, the Indian pilot said, "While he was praying, out of respect, I was just looking at the front and not at the back, and suddenly, after, I would say about four to five minutes, there was a big blow to the back of my head." He added, "My first thought was that there was catastrophic damage to the aircraft and something was not right. But then after that, the blows kept coming one after the other, and that's when I realised that it's not the aircraft; it's the other guy who was in the cockpit with me."

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Lauding Machchhar for his courage, the Israeli PM credited him with saving so many lives and added, "You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world."

Flydubai pilot attacked: What we know

The incident took place on Wednesday on flydubai Flight FZ1073 while it was travelling from Dubai to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with at least 170 people on board. The incident, which was first reported as a "violent altercation" between the two pilots, was later described as a 9/11-style attack. Following the incident, the flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk, where it landed at a civilian and military base.