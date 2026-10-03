Qatar Exit Gulf Cup After Penalty Shootout Loss To Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Gulf Cup campaign ended in another disappointing setback on Saturday as Saudi Arabia won 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in the semi-final, adding to the pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui.

In front of a tournament-record crowd of 51,342 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, neither side could find a breakthrough in 120 minutes before Saudi Arabia prevailed in the shootout to reach the final.

The defeat is another blow for Qatar following their group-stage exit from the World Cup earlier this year, when they failed to win any of their three matches. Lopetegui now faces renewed scrutiny after another tournament ended without Qatar reaching the final.

Saudi Arabia started strongly and created the better chances in the first half. Saleh Abu Shamat tested Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada in the 19th minute, while Sultan Mandash was denied by the Al Annabi goalkeeper 19 minutes later.

Qatar struggled to impose themselves but came close early in the second half when Karim Boudiaf sent his effort over the crossbar in the 51st minute.

Saudi Arabia threatened again in the 81st minute when Firas al-Buraikan broke into the area and unleashed a powerful left-footed shot that Abunada turned behind for a corner.

Qatar finally produced a clear response seven minutes from time. Substitute Edmilson Junior struck a powerful effort from outside the area that beat the Saudi goalkeeper but crashed against the post.

Neither side could break the deadlock in extra time, sending the semi-final to penalties.

Qatar's shootout got off to a poor start when Almoez Ali missed their opening kick. Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais then saved Jassem Gaber's third attempt to put the hosts in control.

Abunada kept Qatar in the contest by saving Hassan Tambakti's penalty, before al-Owais produced another crucial stop to deny Boualem Khoukhi.

Abunada responded by saving al-Buraikan's fourth kick, but Mukhtar Ali converted the decisive penalty to send Saudi Arabia through to the final.

Saudi Arabia are now chasing a fourth Gulf Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1994, 2002 and 2003.

Lopetegui admitted afterwards that Qatar had been forced to adopt a defensive approach against a strong Saudi side, citing fatigue, the demanding schedule and the conditions in Jeddah.

“We faced a strong team that played well, and for us we had to play defensively because we played against a strong team,” Lopetegui said.

“The players were feeling tired, and this was a major reason why we preferred to play defensively. Despite that, we created some opportunities but were unable to take advantage of them.”

The Spaniard acknowledged the pressure surrounding the team after a demanding run of matches.

“I know there is a lot of pressure after playing this many matches, and the weather and heat had a big impact and we had to adapt,” he said.

On the shootout, Lopetegui added:“After the match ended in a goalless draw, we did not execute the penalties well, and what happened was due to the psychological pressure that occurred during the match.”

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