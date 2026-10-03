Qatar's Padel Investment Pays Off With Historic Asian Games Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's investment in the development of padel produced a landmark return on Saturday when Rashed Nawaf and Mashari Nawaf won the first men's padel gold medal in Asian Games history at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan.

The top-seeded Qatari pair defeated Malaysia's Christian Chin and Aidan Yunus 6-3, 6-1 in the final at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Centre to make history as padel made its debut on the official Asian Games programme.

The triumph marked a significant milestone for Qatar's padel programme, reflecting the efforts made in recent years to develop the sport and prepare its athletes for major international competition.

Rashed and Mashari completed a dominant campaign without dropping a set. They began with a straight-sets victory over Kuwait's Abdulaziz Mayouf and Fouad Behbehani in the round of 16, followed by another straight-sets win over the UAE's Abdullah Al Abdullah and Fares al-Janahi in the quarter-finals.

They maintained their perfect record in the semi-finals, overcoming Iran's Hami Golestan and Aria Roghani in straight sets before producing another assured performance to beat Malaysia in the final.

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The top-seeded Qatari pair defeated Malaysia's Christian Chin and Aidan Yunus 6-3, 6-1 in the final at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Centre.

The gold came after an intensive period of preparation, including a training camp held ahead of the Games to ensure the pair reached peak readiness for the tournament.

For Qatar, the achievement also comes with major challenges ahead. The country will host the World Padel Championships next November, while the team faces a busy international calendar that will require continued development and preparation.

Rashed said he was proud to have raised Qatar's flag at the Asian Games.“I cannot describe how happy I am with this achievement, which rewards all the effort we put in throughout the tournament to reach the podium,” he said.

“I thank everyone who supported us on our way to winning the gold medal. We dedicate this achievement to our leadership and the people of Qatar, and we hope to continue achieving success and raising Qatar's flag at future events.”

Mashari said the significance of becoming the first Asian Games padel champion made the achievement even more special.“I cannot describe how happy I am with this historic achievement. If someone had told me just two years ago that I would win an Asian Games gold medal, I would not have believed them. But now I am standing on top of the podium celebrating this historic achievement alongside my brother Rashed after we produced a great performance throughout the tournament,” he said.

He added that the gold would provide further motivation to continue developing and pursuing success while representing Qatar on the international stage.

The padel victory took Qatar's medal tally at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 to 16, comprising five gold, six silver and five bronze medals, with further opportunities on the final day before the Games close and the flag passes to Qatar, hosts of the 2030 Asian Games.

Qatar also celebrated success in beach volleyball, where Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan won the men's gold after defeating Indonesia 2-1 in a thrilling final.

The victory saw Cherif and Tijan retain their title for a third consecutive Asian Games, following their triumphs at Jakarta-Palembang 2018 and Hangzhou 2022.

Their latest success further underlined Qatar's strength in Asian beach volleyball. Jassim bin Rashid al-Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Ali Ghanim al-Kuwari, President of the Qatar Volleyball Association, presented the Qatari pair with their gold medals. Indonesia took silver and Japan bronze.

padel Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games Rashed Nawaf Mashari Nawaf