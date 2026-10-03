Al-Kuwari's Fakhira Lands Gr1 Qatar Arabian Trophy Des Juments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) ParisLongchamp hosted a stellar nine-race card on Saturday as the second day of the QREC-sponsored Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend featured three Group 1s and three Group 2s.

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani was among the distinguished guests at the meeting, which brought further top-tier success for Qatari runners and maintained the winning momentum from Friday's dual Group 1 Arabian triumph by Al Shaqab Racing's Msaieed and Balsam at Saint-Cloud.

Qatar's dominance in world Purebred Arabian racing shone through once again as Khalifa Bin Sheail al-Kuwari's Fakhira captured the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments (2,000m). Showing tenacity, the chestnut filly surged from off the pace with a devastating late challenge to snatch victory in the season's premier contest for four-year-old Arabian fillies.

Senior QREC leadership and France Galop dignitaries presided over trophy presentations across the remaining Group contests throughout the card.

QREC Board Member Khalifa bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, accompanied by France Galop Board Member Francis Teboul, handed over the silverware for the opening Gr.2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay while QREC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Mansour al-Mansour presented the honours for the Gr.2 Qatar Prix du Dollar alongside France Galop Chairman Mr Guillaume de Saint-Seine.

Qatar Tourism Chairman H E Saad bin Ali al-Kharji alongside France Galop Chairman Guillaume de Saint-Seine, presented the trophies for the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments.

QREC Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya al-Kaabi and France Galop Board Member Anthony Baudoin awarded the trophies for the Gr.1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu after Fairy Glen captured top-flight fillies and mares honours. Following the marathon Gr.1 Qatar Prix du Cadran, QREC Board Member Abdulrahman bin Mansour al-Mansour and France Galop Vice Chairman Arnaud de Seyssel crowned the winning connections. The Group-race action concluded with the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein, where QREC Deputy CEO Ahmed AmanAlla al-Sheebani and France Galop Deputy CEO Henri Pouret presented the prizes.

Fakhira makes it three Fakhira, a four-year-old Purebred Arabian mare, won the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian Trophy des Juments over 2000m. The race was open to four-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies & mares, and attracted a field of twelve runners.

Carrying the colours of Khalifa Bin Sheail al-Kuwari, trained by Thomas Fourcy, and ridden by Christophe Soumillon, the homebred filly produced another strong performance and claimed her third Gr.1 (PA) success.

Fakhira had won the Gr.1 (PA) Liwa International Stakes over 2000m at La Teste on her previous start. Before that she had taken the Gr.1 (PA) Critérium des Pouliches – Yas Racing over the same course. This latest win took her record to five victories from six starts.

Winning trainer said after the race:“She doesn't give in, she's very tough. François's filly is a very good-looking filly, with plenty of scope and a lot of action. She's run a very good race today. Soumillon took a little while to get going, but after that she went, she's a real champion. She's proving to me that she can go even harder and quicken to some very good fillies.”

Jabracadabra takes Gr.2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay

Jabracadabra, a three-year-old gelding, won the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay over 3000m. The race was open to three-year-olds and attracted a field of eight runners. Trained by Amy Murphy, ridden by Ebbe Verhestraeten, and owned by Kevin Freeman, Jabracadabra produced a strong performance to claim his first Gr.2 success.

Jabracadabra had won a Listed race over 2400m at Craon on his previous start. Before that he had finished fifth over 2000m at Deauville, and second in the Gr.3 Prix Hocquart over 2200m at ParisLongchamp. He had also won over 2000m at Saint-Cloud earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon Hawkeye, a four-year-old Thoroughbred colt, took the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Dollar over 1950m. The race was open to horses aged four and upwards and brought together a field of seven runners. Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, trained by George Scott, and owned by Victorious Forever, Wimbledon Hawkeye ran out a clear winner and added a Gr.2 to his record. He had finished second in the Gr.1 Irish Champion Stakes over 2000m at Leopardstown last time out. Before that he had won the Gr.3 Prix Gontaut-Biron over 2000m at Deauville, and he had also finished third in a Gr.1 over 2000m at Munich.

Fairy Glen lands Gr.1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu

Fairy Glen (Farhh), a five-year-old mare, won the Gr.1 Qatar Prix de Royallieu over 2800m. The race was open to fillies and mares aged three and upwards and attracted a field of eleven runners.

In the colours of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed al-Maktoum, trained by Simon & Ed Crisford, and ridden by Mickael Barzalona, who won for the third time in three rides, Fairy Glen claimed her first Gr.1 success. On her return she finished second in a Listed race over 2000m at Yarmouth. Before that she had won the Gr.2 Dubai Gold Cup over 3200m at Meydan, and the Gr.2 Balanchine over 1800m at Meydan.

Also on Saturday, Caballo de Mar, a five-year-old gelding, won the Gr.1 Qatar Prix du Cadran over 4000m. Reserved for horses aged four and upwards, the race drew ten runners. Owned by Victorious Forever, trained by George Scott, and ridden by Oisin Murphy, Caballo de Mar claimed another Gr.1 success. It was a double on the card for Victorious Forever, after Wimbledon Hawkeye had taken the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Dollar.

He won this race for the second time, after his success in 2025. He had also won the Gr.1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier over 3100m at ParisLongchamp in the spring, and he came into the race after winning the Gr.2 Doncaster Cup Stakes over 3600m. He is now a three-time Gr.1 winner, and he is unbeaten at ParisLongchamp in three starts, all of them Gr.1 races.

Meanwhile, Qirat, a five-year-old gelding, won the Gr.2 Qatar Prix Daniel Wildenstein over 1600m. Ten went to post in a race open to horses aged three and upwards. In the colours of Juddmonte, trained by Ralph Beckett, and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa, Qirat produced a strong front-running performance and added a Gr.2 to his record. He had finished third in the Gr.2 Park Stakes over 1400m at Doncaster on his previous start. In 2025 he had won the Gr.1 Sussex Stakes over 1600m at Goodwood.