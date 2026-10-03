UP Police Arrest Accused In Electric Shock Murder Case After Reviewing CCTV Footage

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of Sachin alias Raja alias Ramdhiraj, who was allegedly killed by electric shock after he became unconscious following alcohol consumption.

According to the police, a complaint was filed on October 1, under the Bijnor police station limits in Lucknow. The complainant alleged that his son Sachin was murdered by the named accused Birju, Teju and other unidentified associates by strangulation and electric shock.

Based on the complaint, police registered FIR No. 270/2026 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bijnor police station.

Under the direction of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), three police teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused. The teams examined around 170-190 CCTV footage and used technical and manual evidence, along with information gathered through the local intelligence network.

Following the investigation, police arrested the named accused, Birju, on October 2. He was subsequently produced before the court after completion of the necessary legal proceedings.

During interrogation, Birju allegedly told police that he and Sachin were friends and frequently ate and consumed alcohol together. Sachin also regularly visited Birju's room as he lived alone, and the two often held drinking sessions there.

According to the police, on September 28, Sachin told Birju that he needed money and asked him to arrange some. Birju allegedly told him that he did not have any money. Sachin then reportedly pledged his motorcycle to arrange funds. The two allegedly used some of the money to purchase alcohol and later continued drinking at Birju's room.

Police said that after Sachin became unconscious due to excessive alcohol consumption, Birju allegedly developed a desire to take the remaining money in his possession. He allegedly decided to kill Sachin and gave him an electric shock while he was lying unconscious in the room, resulting in his death.

The accused allegedly took the remaining money from Sachin's pocket and then placed his body near another person's house before fleeing the spot.

Police recovered an electric wire, an iron cooler with a stand and Rs 2,250 in cash, allegedly taken from the deceased's pocket.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.