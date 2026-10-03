TN Bypolls: CM Vijay To Hold 40-Km Roadshow In Dharapuram As Campaign Ends Today

MENAFN - IANS) Dharapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will undertake a roadshow in Dharapuram on Sunday to seek votes for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Sathyabama, as campaigning for the October 6 Assembly bypoll enters its final hours.

The roadshow, covering approximately 40 kilometres between Dharapuram and Mulanur, will mark his second campaign visit to the constituency in support of the party candidate.

Canvassing is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. The reserved constituency in Tiruppur district is witnessing a five-cornered contest involving TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and the Communist Party. Altogether, 22 candidates, including nominees of political parties and Independents, are in the fray.

Candidates have been campaigning across the constituency throughout the day and night, while senior leaders of their parties and alliance partners have joined the effort to mobilise support. With the campaign deadline approaching, parties are intensifying their final appeals to voters.

CM Vijay is scheduled to fly from Chennai to Coimbatore on Sunday before travelling by helicopter to Dharapuram. He is expected to arrive at 11 a.m. at a helipad prepared in Maruthi Nagar. From there, he will travel in a campaign van to the Udumalai roundabout junction, about two kilometres away, to begin the roadshow through key parts of the town.

The itinerary includes the Periyar statue junction, Five Roads junction and Meenakshipuram.

CM Vijay will subsequently proceed through Kulathupalayam, Karaiyur and Mulanur, with the route also covering the Vanjiamman temple area. After completing the programme, he will return to Maruthi Nagar along the same route. He will then take a helicopter to Coimbatore and board a flight back to Chennai.

Security has been strengthened along the roadshow route ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. Barricades have been installed on both sides of the roads to facilitate public viewing during the campaign procession.

Coimbatore West Zone Inspector General of Police Ramya Bharathi inspected the helipad at Maruthi Nagar as part of the preparations. Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shruti Singh accompanied her, along with officials from the Revenue and Public Works departments and other police personnel. The inspection formed part of preparations for CM Vijay's arrival and departure, while security arrangements along the planned route were being put in place for the final day of campaigning.

Polling will take place on Tuesday.