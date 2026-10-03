Strong Demand On Falcons And Falconry Equipment At Souq Waqif

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The falcon market at Souq Waqif is experiencing a noticeable surge in activity as the traditional falcon-hunting season gets underway, with prices ranging from around QR2,500 for some smaller birds to more than QR100,000 for rare, highly trained falcons.

Falcon traders say demand has risen steadily since the season began last month, attracting seasoned falconers and younger enthusiasts.

The value of a bird depends on various factors including its breed, size, speed, hunting ability, training, pedigree and performance in local and regional competitions.

The market offers a wide selection of falcons, including farm-bred and wild birds, alongside a growing range of hunting equipment and veterinary products.

Traditional accessories such as burqas, leashes, lures and hoods, alongside medicines, vitamins and other care products, are available from both local and international suppliers.

The seasonal trade is also drawing visitors from outside Qatar, including falconry enthusiasts from Gulf countries, Iran, Germany, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Trading activity is expected to remain strong through the hunting season, which continues until February.

For traders, the opening weeks have brought a diverse supply of birds from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, as well as European markets including Spain, Germany and Russia.

Further, wild falcons are expected to hit the market coming from Iran and Kazakhstan.

Fahad al-Shammari, a falcon-shop owner at Souq Waqif, said the season had started strongly, with demand coming from falconers of different ages.

His shop sources birds from Germany and a farm in Doha, in addition to wild falcons from Kazakhstan and Iran.

He said Iranian birds, particularly mountain falcons and large wild saker and peregrine falcons, are currently attracting strong interest.

Prices for large saker falcons range between QR15,000 and QR20,000, while mountain falcons are available from around QR3,000 to QR7,000.

Peregrine falcons expected to reach the market soon are priced from around QR20,000.

Al-Shammari noted the growing demand for locally made falcon equipment, particularly traditional hoods and other accessories.

Locally produced medicines and treatment programmes are likewise gaining confidence among falconers, he said, with traders reporting results comparable to imported alternatives.

Similarly, Abdulmalik, another Souq Waqif seller, said competition among shops has encouraged businesses to expand their services beyond sales, including falcon training, veterinary care and after-sales support.

Interest is also increasingly coming from children and young people, highlighting the continuing appeal of falconry among a new generation.

Prices vary significantly according to species and origin.

Mountain falcons from Iran, for example, range from QR2,500 to QR7,000, while larger saker falcons can reach about QR17,000.

Farm-bred saker falcons are generally priced between QR8,000 and QR15,000, while some smaller varieties start at around QR2,500.

The most valuable birds can command considerably higher prices.

A wild peregrine expected to arrive later in the season is estimated at QR50,000-QR60,000, depending on its size and characteristics.

Meanwhile, falconers select different birds according to the type of hunting or competition in which they participate.

Saker falcons are commonly associated with domestic hunting, while peregrines are favoured for some longer-distance pursuits.

Major competitions impose specific requirements on the types of birds eligible to participate.

Further, the season has generated a parallel market for locally crafted equipment.

Handmade hoods, leashes, lures and other accessories are increasingly popular, with traders highlighting their quality, practicality and suitability for the local environment.

falcon market Souq Waqif