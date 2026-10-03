Japanese Pop Culture Becomes Bridge For Qatar-Japan Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Japanese popular culture is finding a growing place in Qatar, with Geekend's Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest turning creative expression into a bridge between communities, artists and cultures across both countries today.

The second edition of the illustration contest was among the highlights of Geekend 2026, which brought Qatar's gaming, art and pop-culture communities together at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard from October 1-3.

The contest, organised by the embassy of Japan, Geekdom and Nakama, invited residents of Qatar of all ages to create an original hero or heroine combining the spirit, legends and visual cultures of Japan and Qatar.

Entries were judged on originality, artistic skill and“cultural synergy”.

Speaking to *Gulf Times at the event, Japan's ambassador to Qatar Naoto Hisajima said he was impressed by the response from participants and creators.

“Today we just held the award ceremony of this second illustration contest and I myself was impressed and overwhelmed by the heat and enthusiasm of all participants and artists and creators gathering here today,” he said.

For the envoy, the significance of the contest extended beyond the artwork itself, reflecting the way Japanese cultural influences have become part of everyday cultural life in Qatar.

“I'm very glad to see this Japanese culture so much a part of the life of many people here in Qatar,” Hisajima said, adding that he hoped the connection would continue to grow.

He said greater engagement with Japanese culture could contribute to stronger ties between the two countries and their people.

“That will definitely lead to the better understanding, even better, between Japan and Qatar, between the two countries and between the two peoples,” he said.

The Japan-Qatar contest formed part of a wider Japanese cultural presence at Geekend.

The embassy also presented cosplay photography, a kimono experience and traditional Japanese activities, giving visitors opportunities to engage with Japanese culture beyond anime and illustration.

Hisajima said the contest was one of several cultural initiatives supported by the embassy.

“This is one of the big cultural events that the Japanese embassy organises,” he said, noting that the embassy also facilitates other cultural events and people-to-people exchanges.

He encouraged audiences to follow the embassy's website and social media channels for announcements about upcoming activities.

Geekend itself placed artists and creators at the centre of its 2026 programme, alongside gaming, board games, workshops, live entertainment, a creator market and community activities.

The Japan-Qatar contest added a distinctive cultural dimension, bringing two visual traditions together through the work of local participants.

As sketches and illustrations became a meeting point for Japanese and Qatari influences, the contest showed how creative spaces can open informal avenues for cultural exchange and people-to-people understanding.

culture artists Lusail Boulevard