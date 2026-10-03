This QR40,000 Luxury Iphone Model Has No Cameras

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: An international brand of custom luxury devices has introduced Black Edition of the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro in black titanium, with no cameras.

Caviar has unveiled the limited-edition phones "without unnecessary details," removing the rear cameras and disabling the front cameras at hardware level. The phones feature black titanium panels with vertical brushing and black Apple logo integrated into the design.

About the camera-less models, the company explained, "This approach emphasizes the purity of the design and responds to the growing demand for enhanced digital privacy. The smartphone was created for owners who prefer to define their own boundaries of digital presence."

The line-up includes six models - Ultimate, a camera-free iPhone Duo inspired by the aesthetics of supersonic aircraft; Supersonic, a camera-free iPhone 18 Pro Max crafted from brushed black titanium; and Signature, featuring crocodile leather and 24K gold accents. Others models combine genuine leather, decorative screws, titanium elements and gold details.

Apple delays OLED screens in iPhones Apple releases iOS 27 today with major Siri AI overhaul: Is your iPhone eligible? Apple launches its first foldable iPhone: Price, features and release date

Read Also

The company further announced that there would be 19 units of each model, with media reports pegging the price of each at between $10,560 (QR38,400) and $13,990 (QR50,883).