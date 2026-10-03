Black Flag March Today Against Proposed TN's Pattinapakkam Secretariat Complex

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Fishermen from 10 coastal villages in Pattinapakkam will stage a black flag march on Sunday in protest against the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to use land in the area for the construction of a new Assembly and Secretariat complex.

The protest, organised by the Mylapore Area All Fishermen Village Panchayat Council, will be staged at the Mullikuppam-Srinivasapuram Loop Road junction. Residents of the fishing settlements will also hoist black flags along the beachfront as a mark of opposition to the project.

The council has demanded that the state government withdraw GO 564, which it said provides for the proposed Assembly and Secretariat complex at Pattinapakkam. Fishermen maintain that the land should continue to be reserved for the welfare, rehabilitation and housing needs of the traditional fishing community.

Sunday's demonstration is the latest in a series of protests against the proposal. Fishermen had staged an agitation on September 29, urging the government to revoke the order and ensure that the land remained available to the coastal community.

With no change in the government's position, the village council decided to intensify its campaign through the black flag protest.

According to the council, land falling under Survey Nos. 4592 and 4593. was originally acquired through GO Ms No. 3313, dated October 10, 1957, specifically for the rehabilitation and long-term housing of fishermen living in the locality. The council argued that using the property for a government administrative complex would go against the purpose for which it was acquired and would undermine assurances previously given to the fishing community.

Fishermen have also cited the state's climate vulnerability assessments while opposing any move to relocate residents from the area. They claimed that the assessments indicate Mullikuppam would remain relatively safe from projected sea-level rise through 2050 and 2100.

The fishing community has urged the government to formally recognise the locality as a fishermen's residential zone under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019.

The protesters said coastal land traditionally associated with fishing communities should be protected for their housing and livelihood requirements rather than diverted for major infrastructure projects.

They have called on the government to reconsider the proposed allocation and hold consultations with residents before proceeding with the Secretariat project.