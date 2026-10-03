Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Attacked Smit Machchhar To Carry Out A Terrorist Attack Studied At A UK University: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Omani national Hamam al Hammami, the Flydubai pilot who allegedly tried to carry out a terrorist attack by nearly crashing a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, had completed a course at a UK university.

Buckinghamshire New University's spokesperson, in a statement, said: "Our thoughts are with the injured pilot, crew and passengers involved in this incident," and added, "Hamam al Hammami previously completed a distance-learning course in aviation management. He did not undertake any pilot training at the University," Sky News reported.

The latest development comes as investigations into the Omani pilot gather pace, with fresh details emerging every day.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What led to the attempted terrorist attack on Flydubai flight FZ1073?⌵

The attempted terrorist attack was led by co-pilot Hamam al Hammami, who attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with an axe while trying to take control of the aircraft, aiming to crash it during a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight.

2Why was Hamam al Hammami banned from flying in Oman?⌵

Hamam al Hammami was banned from flying in Oman due to concerns that he had adopted extremist views prior to being hired by Flydubai.

3How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to prevent a worse disaster during the cockpit attack?⌵

Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door amid the attack, allowing crew and passengers to intervene, which helped stabilize the aircraft and prevent a potential catastrophe.

4What were the circumstances surrounding the emergency landing of Flydubai flight FZ1073?⌵

The aircraft, after losing more than 17,000 feet of altitude due to the attack, made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where crew members and off-duty pilots assisted in safely bringing it down.

5What investigations are being conducted regarding the Flydubai cockpit attack?⌵

Investigators are examining whether Hamam al Hammami acted as a lone wolf or if he had connections to extremist groups, along with determining the motive behind the incident.

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Hamad Saif al Shamsi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE )'s prosecutor general, said Hamam al Hammami attacked Smit Machchhar with an axe inside the cockpit and tried to take control of the aircraft to commit a "terrorist attack ".

According to AP, Al Hammami, who was born in the UAE and has a Syrian mother, was banned from flying by Oman over fears that he had adopted extremist views before he was hired by the UAE-based airline.

Citing a source, the report added that investigations were underway to determine whether Al Hammami acted as a "lone wolf" or had any connection to an extremist group. Investigators are also trying to determine the motive behind the incident and the circumstances that led to Al Hammami nearly crashing the flight with Israelis on board.

Flydubai pilot averted terrorist attack, hailed as a hero

Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of the Tel Aviv-bound flight, is being hailed as a hero and lauded for his extraordinary courage after he fought to open the cockpit door when Al Hammami stabbed him in mid-air. The deputy leader of the UAE visited Machchhar in the hospital. In a post on X, Hamdan bin Mohammed posted a series of pictures of himself with the Flydubai captain as he was being treated for his injuries.

The UAE deputy leader noted that Capt Machchhar's actions "embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life", adding that the pilot was "part of the story of our nation... and part of what the UAE stands for".

Crediting Machchhar for preventing a catastrophe, UAE senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash on Friday called the incident a "terrorist attack".

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In a video message released on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had undergone "Islamist radical indoctrination", and it appeared "very likely that he was going to down the plane." He added, "We are now investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price."

Further, US President Donald Trump told reporters that early information he received had suggested links between the Flydubai attack and Iran, warning Tehran that if Iranian agents were to blame, the US would "hit them very hard."

The incident occurred on Wednesday aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board. Flight-tracking data showed the plane losing more than 17,000 feet of altitude before the situation was brought under control. The aircraft also sent an emergency signal at 1:32 am ET (11:02 am IST).

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing at a civilian and military base.