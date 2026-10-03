First Underground Preschool Opens In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The first underground kindergarten has opened in Zaporizhzhia, near the front lines. Now, 115 children will be able to learn, play, and eat throughout the day in a safe environment,” the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the separate radiation shelter, with an area of over 900 m2, is designed to accommodate 140 people and is accessible to children with special educational needs.

“Together with local authorities, we are working to create conditions for a safe educational environment amid the ongoing Russian threat. First and foremost, in frontline cities and communities,” Koretskyi noted.

On Saturday, the underground kindergarten was visited by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration; Boris Ruge, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine; and Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council.

Russian guided bomb strikes hit businesses inregion

The underground kindergarten in Zaporizhzhia is now the second underground preschool in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's first underground kindergarten,“Mobil,” designed to accommodate 260 children, began operating in the Pisochna community of Kharkiv region at the start of the current school year.