Iranian President Says Enemy Failed To Achieve Economic War Objectives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the government has adopted a new arrangement to manage the“special conditions” facing the country, while asserting that efforts to pressure Iran economically have failed to achieve their intended objectives.

Pezeshkian, in a post on X, said the country had been facing intensified economic pressure but maintained that the government, with the support of the Iranian people, had prevented the enemy from achieving its goals in what he described as an“economic war”.

“The government has adopted a new arrangement to manage these special conditions. The enemy's plan in recent months has been to cut off the country's vital arteries with the aim of pressuring the noble people of Iran. Economic pressure has intensified, but by the grace of God, with the accompaniment of the people and the measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy's objectives in the economic war to be realized,” the Iranian President posted.

Pezeshkian's remarks came amid continuing tensions surrounding the conflict and mounting economic pressure on Iran.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said the war with Iran would end“very quickly” and predicted that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict was over. He also portrayed Iran as facing severe military and economic pressure.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Texas and later during a visit to a Peterbilt Motors facility in Denton, Trump said Iran faced a choice over how the conflict would end.

“Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other,” Trump told reporters.“It'll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money, they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone.”

“And, one way or the other, it's going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock,” he said.