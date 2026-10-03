Pivnenko: Russian Forces Outnumber Ukrainian Defense Forces Six To One In Some Areas Of Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Pivnenko reported this on Facebook.

“The situation in these areas remains dynamic. In just one week, our units in their areas of responsibility repelled more than 170 enemy attacks. The largest number of assaults occurred in the Donetsk region, where in some areas the ratio of advancing enemy forces to our own is 6 to 1,” Pivnenko noted.

He heard reports from the commander of the“Azov” task force, the commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Charter,” and the commanders of brigades and regiments in designated sectors.

They thoroughly reviewed and analyzed the operational situation, enemy actions, and the units' needs for the fall and winter period.

According to the National Guard commander, Russian troops continue to actively deploy infantry, drones, and aircraft. Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions, repelling enemy assaults, and inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.

Pivnenko emphasized that mid-range strikes are a crucial component of this effort. Ukrainian units are capable of striking targets 70–100 kilometers deep behind enemy lines. This allows them to systematically destroy enemy military facilities and logistics infrastructure before they can directly impact the situation on the front lines.

“The enemy's lack of significant successes and breakthroughs throughout the summer is the result of the daily work of our mid-range strike forces, as well as the precise and coordinated efforts of UAV operators, artillery crews, reconnaissance units, infantry, and everyone who ensures the resilience of our defense. But more important than any equipment, tactics, or statistics are the people,” emphasized the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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On the occasion of Defenders of Ukraine Day, Pivnenko presented state awards and departmental honors to service members who courageously carry out combat missions, have demonstrated bravery and heroism, and hold the line every day.

“For some, this award is for a specific battle. For others, it is for a decision that helped hold a position, save the lives of comrades, or thwart the enemy's plans. Behind every award lies real work, risk, and responsibility-things that are often unseen by those far from the front lines,” Pivnenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the“Forpost” brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recaptured more than 10 square kilometers within its defense zone.