Valuable Capital Group CEO Shares Sahm's Perspective On The Rise Of A New Generation Of Investors At AFCM Annual Conference 2026

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ABU DHABI, UAE - (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - At the AFCM Annual Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Valuable Capital Group Co-founder and CEO Jess Cheung shared his perspectives on the rise of a new generation of investors and how technology is reshaping the way people learn about, engage with and participate in financial markets.

Over the past three years, Valuable Capital Group has continued to develop its presence in the Middle East through its regulated entities and digital investment offering. In Saudi Arabia, Sahm Capital Financial Company is licensed by the Capital Market Authority and launched the Sahm App in 2023. Since then, the app has grown to more than two million registered users, evolving to bring together market access, investment and analysis tools, AI-powered assistance, financial education and investor community features within an integrated digital experience. In 2026, the Group further expanded its regulated presence in the region with the establishment of Sahm Financial Limited in the Dubai International Financial Centre, which received its DFSA licence in April 2026.

The Group's experience in building and operating a digital investment offering at scale has provided a practical foundation for understanding how investor expectations are evolving. Through the Sahm App, investors have access to Saudi and U.S. markets, alongside market data, trading and analysis tools, AI-powered assistance, financial education through Sahm Academy, and investor interaction through Sahm Community.

Speaking under the theme“The Rise of a New Generation of Investors,” Jess Cheung discussed how investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional transaction-based services. As digital technology becomes more embedded in everyday life, investors are developing new expectations around how they access information, understand markets and make investment decisions.

“The next generation of investors is approaching investing differently. They are not simply looking for access to markets; they want the tools, information and connections that help them understand markets and make decisions in their own way,” said Jess Cheung, Co-founder and CEO of Valuable Capital Group.“We believe technology can make the investment experience more accessible, connected and responsive to how investors actually learn and participate in the markets.”

This perspective is reflected in Sahm's approach to the investment journey, which brings together five stages of investor engagement: Learn, Analyse, Ask, Share and Invest. Rather than viewing investing as a transaction alone, the approach recognises the importance of information, education, analysis and interaction throughout the investor journey.

These principles are captured in Sahm's“Limitless Investors” proposition, reflecting the view that investors have different goals, preferences and ways of engaging with financial markets. By bringing together market access, information, education, technology and investor interaction, Sahm seeks to support investors across different stages of their investment journey.

Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL) is a comprehensive financial services company that provides integrated, cross-market, and multi-asset global investment services to individuals and corporations. VCGL has set up licensed entities in Hong Kong SAR, the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan, gaining worldwide recognition from millions of users.

Sahm Capital – سهم كابيتال, registered in Riyadh, holds full regulatory licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to conduct Dealing, Advising, Custody, Arranging, Managing Investments and Operating Funds Activities in the Securities Business (License No. 22251-25). Sahm Capital leverages proprietary technology and financial solutions to provide investment services across Saudi and U.S. markets and support the evolving needs of investors. For more information, visit: .

Sahm Financial Limited is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) (Licence No. CL10742) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) (Reference No. F012218). As the DIFC-based subsidiary of Valuable Capital Group operating under the Sahm brand, Sahm Financial Limited is authorised by the DFSA to carry on the regulated activities of Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Dealing in Investments as Agent. The firm is authorised to provide these services to both Retail Clients and Professional Clients in accordance with its DFSA licence and regulatory permissions. For more information, visit: .

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).