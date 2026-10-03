Gujarat: CM Sanctions Rs 99.50 Lakh For Road After SWAGAT Plea

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 99.50 lakh to construct an asphalt-paved road in Bhatela village of Vijaynagar taluka in Sabarkantha district, addressing a grievance raised through the state's 'SWAGAT' online grievance redressal platform.

CM Responds to SWAGAT Grievance

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the decision follows a plea submitted by Tusharbhai, a resident of Navagam Dhanela in the tribal taluka of Vijaynagar, during a State SWAGAT session, requesting the conversion of the village's existing metal-surfaced road into a paved asphalt road.

Upon receiving the representation, Chief Minister Patel sought immediate details from the Roads and Buildings Department and the Sabarkantha District Collector. Demonstrating a proactive approach, he issued directives to ensure the road's construction is completed within three months.

To expedite the execution, Patel granted the requisite administrative and financial approvals to the Roads and Buildings Department, sanctioning Rs 99.50 lakh under the emergency tender road provision. The initiative demonstrates the state government's commitment to the governance ethos of 'Je Kehvu Te Karvu' (delivering on what is promised), ensuring prompt resolutions to public issues, particularly in remote and tribal regions.

About the SWAGAT Initiative

The State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) initiative was originally launched by Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to bridge the gap between citizens and the administration using technology. Carrying the initiative forward, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally attends the State SWAGAT programme on the fourth Thursday of every month to hear grievances directly and issue time-bound directions to relevant departments and district administrations.

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