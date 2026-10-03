Al Hussein Bin Talal University Students Win First Place In Arab AI Olympiad

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Students from the Faculty of Information Technology at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University (AHU) secured first place in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category at the Arab Artificial Intelligence Olympiad, hosted by Alamein International University (AIU) in Egypt.

The winning team comprised students Shahd Ghanimah and Yamen Al-Tawrah, supervised by Prof. Malik Al-Kasasbeh.

AHU President Atef Al-Kharabsheh commended the achievement, stating that the award highlights the creative and technical capabilities of the university's students and reflects the academic body's commitment to fostering innovation. He affirmed that AHU will continue to support student participation in national, regional, and international competitions.

Faculty of Information Technology Dean Omar Ghalib Al-Shawish congratulated the students and acknowledged the academic preparation provided by the faculty and team supervisor Prof. Malik Al-Kasasbeh, noting that the faculty prioritizes advanced technology and AI disciplines to prepare students for regional competitions.

//Petra// AF