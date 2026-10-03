Education Ministry Announces Mischoice, Transfer Application Results For Undergraduate Admission

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Unified Admission Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development announced on Saturday the results for mischoice applications and transfer requests between majors and universities for the undergraduate level for the 2026–2027 summer session.

The results apply to students who met the minimum competitive admission scores for the current summer session and secured open seats among the three choices listed in their applications.

The unit sent text messages with admission outcomes to the mobile numbers provided in student applications. Applicants can view individual results and the updated minimum competitive admission scores by visiting the Unified Admission Coordination Unit website at

//Petra// AF