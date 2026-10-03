Education Ministry Opens E-Transfer, Mischoice Applications For College Diploma Students

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Unified Admission Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development announced on Saturday that online applications for mischoice requests and transfers between majors or colleges for intermediate diploma students opened on Saturday and will remain available until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Applicants can access the portal via the unit's intermediate diploma section at

The unit has deployed a software application enabling both admitted students seeking transfers and unassigned students (mischoice applicants) to submit up to three preferences.

Applicants must use their original login credentials, and transfers remain contingent upon meeting the minimum competitive admission scores for the 2026–2027 academic year and seat availability.

//Petra// AF