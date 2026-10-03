Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Have Liberated 125-140 Sq Km In Operation Vivaldi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters.

"Vivaldi is a very successful operation. It is not over yet. As of today, approximately 125-140 square kilometers have been liberated. What is important is that the number of Russian troops killed and wounded has increased over the past two to three months. Since the beginning of the year, their losses have amounted to 30,000-32,000 people per month: 21,000-22,000 killed, with the rest seriously wounded. Now we are talking about 42,000 losses per month," Zelensky said.

Zelensky discusses plans for fourth season of operation Vivaldi with military

Thus, according to him, Ukraine suffered several times fewer casualties than Russia during the offensive, while Ukrainian forces were on the defensive.

"Our military wanted to launch this operation a year ago, but it was not sufficiently prepared at the time. Thank God, we decided to postpone it for a short time, and now we have good results and fewer casualties," Zelensky said.

As reported, the Third Army Corps completed the third phase of Operation Vivaldi, liberating Nove, Ridkodub and Katerynivka and restoring control over Karpivka and Novomykhailivka. During the offensive, the corps regained control of 176 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.