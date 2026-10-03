Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Situation - Kashmir Observer
In a post on X, the Army's Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma reiterated the need for enhanced inter-agency synergy, real-time intelligence sharing and integrated coordination to strengthen operational readiness, facilitate rapid response and enhance the effectiveness of joint operations.
“Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, chaired a comprehensive Security Review & Coordination Meeting at #Srinagar and reviewed inputs in the presence of key stakeholders on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness and coordination mechanisms,” it said.ADVERTISEMENTRead Also Ensure Close Coordination Among All Agencies: DGP Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness, Security Along LoC
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