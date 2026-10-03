Tourist Killed, 56 Injured In Kashmir Highway Mishaps - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A tourist from West Bengal was killed and 56 people, including nine security personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents within half an hour on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

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The first accident involved a passenger bus carrying tourists from Srinagar to Jammu. The bus, bearing a West Bengal registration number, collided with a hillside near Maroog at around 8:50 am after its driver allegedly lost control, resulting in the death of a woman passenger and injuries to 47 others.

The deceased was identified as Jamuna, a resident of West Bengal. The group was returning after a holiday in Kashmir, officials said.

Four of the injured, identified as Suchitra, Lakshwanti, Kedar Patra and Fouji Ram, were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for further treatment.

The remaining injured passengers were stated to be stable and were expected to be discharged within a few hours, officials said.

Following the accident, a Quick Reaction Team of the police and CRPF was rushed from District Police Lines, Ramban, to assist in the rescue operation.

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However, the security vehicle carrying the personnel overturned near Kela Morh while heading towards the accident site, injuring six police personnel and three CRPF jawans.

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The injured security personnel were stated to be stable.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of life and assured that the seriously injured would receive the best possible medical treatment.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic bus accident in Ramban, in which one person lost her life. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Spoke with DC Ramban to ensure best possible treatment for the seriously injured shifted to GMC Jammu. Praying for their speedy recovery,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also said he had spoken to Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan after learning about the accident.

“...all possible assistance and medical aid are being provided. My office is in regular touch with the authorities,” he said in a post on X.

Authorities have initiated necessary rescue and relief measures following the accidents.