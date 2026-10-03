he new character adds an emotional and narrative element to an identity built around AI Search, topical expertise and Brand Mentions.

- Rafał Cyrański, Founder of FunkyMEDIAPOLAND, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FunkyMEDIA has introduced Funky, a character created as part of the agency's ongoing work on its own brand identity. The introduction brings a recognizable personality into a strategy that has so far focused on clearly defining the company's subject matter, publishing its research and building consistent associations with AI Search and Brand Mentions.FunkyMEDIA studies how brands are described and connected to topics across public information sources. It applies a similar approach to its own identity. Its communications are intended to establish what the company does, which subjects it addresses and how those subjects relate to one another. Funky adds a different kind of recognition: a character that can convey curiosity, skepticism and emotion across visual stories and future formats.The decision reflects a distinction between several ways people encounter a brand. Semantic context concerns the ideas and services associated with its name. Topical authority develops through sustained work on related subjects. Brand Mentions show where and how the brand appears in wider discussion. A character can add familiarity and emotional continuity to those informational signals. FunkyMEDIA treats these as parts of its brand strategy, rather than assuming any one element produces recognition on its own.“For years, I wanted FunkyMEDIA to have a character, but a single illustration would not have served that purpose,” said Rafał Cyrański, founder of FunkyMEDIA.“I wanted someone we could place in different situations, give a voice to and develop over time. Funky is a way to make our thinking about brands and technology more human and easier to follow.”Cyrański's interest in brand characters came from observing how visual and emotional cues can remain associated with companies over many years. For FunkyMEDIA, the practical challenge was creating a character that could do more than appear beside a logo. Advances in AI-assisted creative production have made it possible to explore scenes, movement and storytelling with a more flexible production process.Funky is being developed as a distinct voice within FunkyMEDIA's communications. The character may react to ideas, ask questions and help explain subjects that are often presented in technical language, including AI-generated answers, data and brand visibility. Its personality is intended to remain connected to the company's established areas of work.The introduction of Funky also makes FunkyMEDIA's approach to brand building visible in its own communications. The agency is developing consistent subject associations while giving audiences a character through which to recognize and engage with those ideas. FunkyMEDIA has not presented the character as evidence of improved recall or AI recommendations; its role will develop through use and audience response.About FunkyMEDIAFunkyMEDIA is a Polish AI Search and Brand Mentions agency founded by Rafał Cyrański in 2010. The company develops research and methodologies concerning how brands are represented across public information sources and AI-generated answers.Media contact:Rafał CyrańskiFunkyMEDIA...

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FunkyMEDIA Introduces Funky as Part of Its Brand Identity Strategy News Provided By Funkymedia October 03, 2026, 21:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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