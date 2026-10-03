Viral Video: 20-Year-Old Allegedly Forced To Marry 67-Year-Old In Bangladesh! (WATCH)

A video circulating on social media has sparked concern over claims that a 20-year-old Hindu woman in Bangladesh was allegedly forced to marry a 65-year-old Muslim man. The video reportedly shows the young woman crying and pleading with people to save her as she was allegedly being taken away. The clip has since gained attention online, with several social media users expressing anger over the alleged incident and calling for authorities to investigate the matter. Some users have also demanded justice and action against those allegedly involved.

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However, the claims surrounding the video have not been independently verified. The circumstances under which the video was recorded, the identities of the people seen in it and the details of the alleged marriage remain unclear. There has also been no official statement from authorities confirming the allegations or providing details about the incident. It is therefore not immediately clear whether the claims made alongside the video accurately represent what happened.

The video continues to circulate across social media platforms as users react to the allegations. Authorities may need to establish the authenticity and context of the footage before confirming any details. Further information about the alleged incident, including the woman's current situation and whether any official investigation has been initiated, is awaited. Until authorities or credible sources verify the claims, the allegations surrounding the video remain unconfirmed.