Sunrise Moving And Packing Marks 25,000 Moves, Rooted In Metro East Illinois

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Founded in Godfrey, IL, the mover serves 12 Illinois counties from offices in Godfrey and Swansea, as well as St. Louis, Kansas City, and beyond.

GODFREY, IL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sunrise Moving and Packing, LLC, a family-owned moving company founded in Godfrey, Illinois, today announced that it has completed more than 25,000 moves. The milestone marks years of steady growth for a company that started as a small local mover helping its own neighbors and now serves families and businesses across Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas.Despite that growth, Metro East remains home. Sunrise's Illinois crews work out of offices in Godfrey and Swansea, serving Alton, Belleville, Fairview Heights, O'Fallon, and Swansea, along with the surrounding communities of Madison and St. Clair counties."We started with one truck in Godfrey, helping our neighbors move. Twenty-five thousand moves later, Metro East is still home, and these are still the families we're proudest to serve," said Caleb Thurman, CEO of Sunrise Moving and Packing.From one truck to 25,000 movesAfter building its reputation on the Illinois side of the river, Sunrise expanded into the greater St. Louis area and later into the Kansas City metro. In Missouri, the company now serves St. Louis, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, University City, and Webster Groves, as well as Kansas City, Lee's Summit, Liberty, Raytown, Blue Springs, and Gladstone. In Kansas, Sunrise crews serve Overland Park, Olathe, Lenexa, and Shawnee.That reach gives Metro East customers an advantage. Families moving from Belleville to St. Louis County, from Alton to Kansas City, or across state lines can work with one company from the first quote to the last box, without being handed off to a different mover partway through.A higher standard for every moveAs the company has grown, Sunrise has kept the practices that built its reputation. Every crew member is trained and background-checked before entering a customer's home. Sunrise does not subcontract its moves, so the crew a customer books is the crew that shows up. The company also commits to pricing transparency: the estimate a customer receives before the move is the price they pay at the end, and any change is communicated immediately.Sunrise reports a 97% on-time arrival rate and a damage rate under 1%, and holds an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5 across more than 3,700 customer surveys."Twenty-five thousand moves means twenty-five thousand families who trusted us with their homes. Every one of them deserves the same careful crew and the same price we quoted. That's the standard we hold ourselves to, whether it's a studio apartment in O'Fallon or a five-bedroom house in Chesterfield," Thurman said.Full-service moving for every stage of lifeSunrise offers a complete range of residential and commercial services:Local moving across town or across the riverLong-distance and interstate movingCommercial and office relocations with minimal downtimeApartment movingProfessional packing and unpacking with quality materialsShort- and long-term storage solutionsPiano and safe movingSenior moving, including downsizing and moves into senior living communitiesMilitary movesMoving labor for loading and unloading onlyAuto transportIn Metro East, the company regularly helps military families near Scott Air Force Base, seniors downsizing in place, renters moving between apartments, and homeowners relocating across the Mississippi River to Missouri.Free quotes for Metro East residentsResidents looking for trusted Belleville movers or experienced movers in Alton, IL can request a free, no-obligation quote by visiting Sunrise Moving and Packing online at sunrisemovingandpacking. The company offers flexible scheduling and handles every step of the move, from packing and loading to unloading and placing furniture exactly where customers want it.Sunrise Moving and Packing is fully licensed and insured, with US DOT #4004648 and MC #1506082.About Sunrise Moving and PackingSunrise Moving and Packing, LLC is a family-owned, full-service moving company founded in Godfrey, Illinois. Led by brothers Caleb and Josh Thurman, Sunrise provides local, long-distance, commercial, and specialty moving services across Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas. With more than 25,000 moves completed, the company is known for background-checked crews, transparent pricing, and careful handling of every customer's belongings.

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Sunrise Moving and Packing Marks 25,000 Moves, Rooted in Metro East Illinois News Provided By Rotate Digital October 03, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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