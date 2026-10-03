Quickest Path To ROI SEO Book Earns Amazon Number One New Release Badge In Search Engines

Quickest Path to ROI SEO Earns Amazon Number One New Release Badge in Search Engines

Quickest path to ROI SEO Website

Quickest Path to ROI SEO Book Cover

Michael Hodgdon's new book helps business owners manage their SEO investment and work with agencies to prioritize progress toward ROI

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quickest Path to ROI SEOTM: A Business-First System for Turning Search Visibility Into Revenue Sooner, by Michael Hodgdon, has earned Amazon's“#1 New Release” badge in the Search Engines category, as displayed on the book's Kindle listing on October 3, 2026.The book gives small business owners, marketing leaders, and SEO professionals a practical framework for prioritizing search opportunities, improving pages that support revenue, and evaluating progress through qualified leads, customers, and return on investment.For home service companies-including roofing, plumbing, HVAC, painting, and gutter businesses-the framework helps owners examine whether their SEO program is focused on the services, locations, and customer needs most relevant to their business. It also addresses AI-search visibility and how to evaluate its role in customer discovery.“Business owners deserve to understand what their SEO investment is working toward,” said Hodgdon.“I wrote this book to help them ask better questions, evaluate priorities, and work with their agency or internal team to focus on the opportunities most likely to produce a return sooner.”The book covers high-intent search, service-page improvements, technical priorities, content, authority, measurement, and AI-driven search. Readers learn how to assess what should happen first, what can wait, and what evidence should guide the next decision. Companion tools and resources are available through the book's website.“A productive agency relationship starts with shared business goals and a clear reason for the work,” Hodgdon added.“When owners understand the plan and how progress will be measured, they can make more informed decisions about their SEO investment.”Readers can find book information, companion resources, and purchase options at .About Michael HodgdonMichael Hodgdon is the founder of Elite SEO Consulting in Colorado Springs and has more than 27 years of experience in SEO and digital marketing. He developed the Quickest Path to ROI SEOTM framework to help businesses organize search strategy around measurable business value. The book is published by Elite Systems Press.Media ContactMichael Hodgdon | Elite SEO Consulting719-474-9404 |

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Quickest Path to ROI SEO Book Earns Amazon Number One New Release Badge in Search Engines News Provided By Elite SEO Consulting October 03, 2026, 19:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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