NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP Retracts Its Press Release Concerning Man Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Edelson Lechtzin LLP that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“MAN GROUP DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Social Security Numbers” issued September 29, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP issues the following correction and retraction of its September 29, 2026, press release titled“Man Group Data Breach,” which incorrectly attributed the exposure of Social Security numbers and other personal information to Man Group.

The data breach referenced in the September 29, 2026, press release affected Ernst & Young (“EY”), not Man Group or any affiliated entity. In July 2026, EY informed Man Group that EY had experienced a personal information breach. The incident occurred on EY's systems, and Man Group's systems were not compromised.

The affected information belonged to 19 individuals in Massachusetts whose data Man Group had provided to EY in the course of a service relationship. EY issued breach notifications to affected individuals on behalf of Man Group.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP retracts any statement in its September 29, 2026, release suggesting that Man Group was responsible for the breach, that Man Group's systems were compromised, or that Man Group's security practices caused or contributed to the exposure of personal information.

A putative class action concerning the breach has been filed against EY: Wyatt v. Ernst & Young LLP, No. 26 Civ. 6108 (S.D.N.Y. Jul. 20, 2026).

This correction supersedes the September 29, 2026, press release to the extent of any inconsistency.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security, and consumer fraud.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

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