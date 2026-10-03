Fruition Coffee Opens Its Cart For Events And Productions

We Hope All Your Dreams Come To Fruition.

The founders of Fruition Coffee plant a tree in Colombia.

Dedicated to offering the respect that coffee demands, to the farmers and the beautiful evergreen plants that provide it.

Fruition brings specialty coffee catering to weddings, corporate events, and film sets in the Los Angeles area.

- Roberto MurilloLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fruition Coffee has spent its Sundays at the Encino Farmers Market. Starting this month, the cart travels.Fruition will debut the Fruition Coffee Cart for private events - weddings, galas, conferences, birthdays, film productions, and everything in between. "We are very excited to be bringing our coffee right to our people," said co-owner Roberto Murillo.Fruition rotates its beans seasonally, sourcing from countries around the world to keep harvests fresh year round; of course "we love highlighting different amazing roasters from Los Angeles," Roberto said. (Right now that means Picaresca Barra de Café in Boyle Heights.)What the Fruition team talks about most is the moment a customer tries something new and their face lights up - "I love seeing folks who usually go for one kind of coffee come up curious about unique styles on our menu," Roberto said, "then seeing them come back the next week. I love developing those connections - with both the vendors at our farmers market, and the customers who come see us every week."Co-owner Winny Rojas also watches for the faces at Fruition Coffee to light up. Then she points at Roberto with the biggest smile and announces, "You can thank this man right here!" Fruition is owned by Roberto, Winny, and Nick Lannan, who backed the project when it was still an idea. "Fruition would not be possible without him either," Winny said.Running a business is hard; true. But both Roberto and Winny are first-generation immigrants, and both grew up watching their parents do hard things.Roberto has shared: "Being an immigrant is hard. Really hard, don't let anyone tell you different. You push forward, hold on to what culture and pieces of home you can, and adapt. We try to hold on to that warmth, resilience, kindness and most importantly culture. Le pones ganas. Si te dejas, perdiste."In Winny's words, "From our families we've learned the importance of perseverance, and most importantly to go after the things we want. If they can accomplish all of that, then there's very little we can't do, is there?"Roberto came to the coffee business while studying music in Boston, when a friend who worked at a specialty shop told him they were hiring. "I discovered a special magic and artistic nature of coffee," he said. "Flavors, pairings, pastries, early dewy mornings, fast paced frantic noons, and slow melancholy evenings - all centered around the culture of a cup of coffee. It was everything!"Winny works in agriculture, and it informs everything the coffee company now buys. "Farming and cultivation is a core part of who I am," she said."Most people take for granted the food that comes across their table and the cup of coffee that they are drinking without giving any pause to where that actually came from and the work that it takes to get it. Farming is a very tricky, high risk industry that also comes with the task of being responsible stewards of the land. For me, it is of the utmost importance to give producers the respect of caring for their crop and the work they put into it. That is exactly why at Fruition Coffee you will always have an amazing cup - because we not only care deeply about our customers but also the land and the people who make this possible for us to drink every day."Roberto keeps those farmers in mind as the cart travels. "I think of them every time I taste a coffee, every time I'm dialing one in, and every time I see a new face light up after drinking it."Fruition Coffee offers their specialty coffee cart and menu for events and productions - starting at 2 hours, 80 drink minimum - and is available for custom quote requests. More cart rental details and a quote request form are available at fruitioncoffee/booking.About Fruition Coffee: Fruition Coffee is a Latino-owned specialty coffee company serving the San Fernando Valley, owned by Roberto Murillo, Winny Rojas, and Nick Lannan. Find them Sundays at the Encino Farmers Market. | @fruitioncoffeelaFruition means to bear fruit. It also means to become complete.

Jessica Richmond

Geniuspills Media

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Fruition Coffee Opens Its Cart for Events and Productions News Provided By Geniuspills Media LLC October 03, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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