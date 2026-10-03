Carziqo Launches ER-SX Operations In Dallas, Introduces CARBON POINTS Rewards During Future Mobility Festival

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) The October celebration connects all-electric autonomous mobility with cash-redeemable rewards for eligible ER-SX rental users.

DALLAS, Texas, October 3rd, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Carziqo has announced the introduction of its ER-SX series autonomous ride-hailing vehicles in Dallas as part of the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival, pairing its latest mobility initiative with a CARBON POINTS promotion that allows eligible rental users to redeem platform points for cash.

Held throughout October, the festival brings together the company's electric mobility ambitions and customer appreciation activities. The Dallas announcement places the ER-SX series at the center of this year's celebration, alongside benefits designed to make participation more accessible and rewarding.

According to Carziqo, users who rent designated ER-SX series vehicles during the promotional period are eligible to receive CARBON POINTS under the corresponding rental offer. Eligible points can then be exchanged for cash in accordance with the platform's published redemption terms.

The initiative reflects the company's approach to connecting the development of greener transportation with tangible customer benefits.

Carziqo describes its autonomous ride-hailing fleet as fully electric. The ER-SX series follows that approach, producing zero tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions while driving. Overall environmental performance also depends on factors such as the electricity used for charging, vehicle manufacturing, and operational efficiency.

The company has positioned electrification as a foundation for its mobility strategy, alongside intelligent fleet management and the development of more efficient transportation services. Its Dallas operations bring those priorities into the Future Mobility Festival while giving eligible users an additional way to participate through CARBON POINTS.

The promotion also introduces the broader commercial concept behind environmental crediting: qualifying lower-carbon transportation activity can generate measurable value under specific programs.

In applicable low-carbon fuel markets, electricity supplied for transportation may support the generation of tradable credits. Charging data, measured in kilowatt-hours, forms part of a calculation process governed by the relevant program's eligibility, carbon-intensity, reporting, and verification requirements.

Once properly established, eligible credits can be sold to market participants, including fuel suppliers that purchase credits to meet compliance obligations. Revenue from those transactions can support permitted activities and benefits, depending on the rules governing the program.

Carziqo has identified this mechanism as a potential opportunity to connect electric fleet activity with additional customer value. Where its operations qualify, credit rights are established, and transactions are completed, the company aims to explore how permitted proceeds could support user benefits.

For customers, CARBON POINTS provide a simpler point of participation. The points function as Carziqo platform reward units, with their cash redemption value determined by the applicable promotional terms. They are distinct from market-traded environmental credits and do not require users to arrange credit sales independently.

Under the festival offer, the customer process centers on three steps: selecting an eligible ER-SX rental plan, receiving the corresponding CARBON POINTS allocation, and redeeming eligible points through the platform.

The relevant offer sets out the point allocation, conversion rate, claim requirements, and validity period. These published conditions define the customer benefit.

The Future Mobility Festival provides the setting for this initiative. Carziqo describes the annual October celebration as an opportunity to recognize customer support and share its direction for the years ahead.

By combining the ER-SX introduction with CARBON POINTS, the company is bringing a vehicle-focused announcement and a customer reward activity into a single campaign. The approach gives the festival an immediate benefit for eligible participants while introducing the longer-term opportunities associated with electric mobility.

Looking toward 2030, Carziqo has outlined priorities that include improving fleet energy efficiency, strengthening charging-data collection, developing clearer environmental measurement, and evaluating suitable crediting opportunities in eligible markets.

These priorities reflect the role that operational information can play in the development of an electric mobility business. Reliable energy records can support fleet management and provide a foundation for assessing participation in applicable environmental programs.

The Dallas announcement marks another step in Carziqo's stated mobility plans. Through the ER-SX series and the Future Mobility Festival, the company is linking its all-electric transportation strategy with a customer initiative focused on clear participation requirements and cash-redeemable rewards.