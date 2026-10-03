J&K Notifies CBG Policy To Turn Waste Into Fuel - Kashmir Observer

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) Policy 2026 to promote clean energy, strengthen the circular economy and convert organic waste into clean automotive fuel and bio-fertilisers.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the policy as a major step towards turning organic waste into wealth and promoting sustainable energy development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The policy, approved by the Council of Ministers chaired by Abdullah, seeks to encourage investment in CBG production by utilising waste streams including cattle dung, apple pomace, municipal solid waste, pine needles and crop residues.

It aims to address waste management, energy security, rural employment and sustainable agriculture through decentralised waste-to-energy solutions.

Under the policy, CBG projects will receive capital expenditure support of ₹0.50 crore per tonne per day (TPD), subject to a maximum assistance of ₹10 crore per project.

Government land will be made available at a nominal lease rate of ₹1 per square metre, while eligible projects will receive 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty.

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The policy also provides for 60-day deemed approvals for non-statutory permissions through the Single Window Portal. Eligible clearances will be deemed granted if they are not disposed of within the stipulated period.

Investors will also be eligible for 100 per cent SGST reimbursement for the first five years of operation, a manpower subsidy of ₹3,000 per month for each local unskilled worker for two years and interest subvention of up to ₹2 crore on bank term loans.

The government will facilitate feedstock aggregation and market linkages for bio-manure, with the policy targeting distribution of bio-manure to 10,000 farmers.

The initiative envisages the creation of around 2,000 direct rural jobs by 2030, besides generating livelihood opportunities across the CBG value chain.

The policy will remain valid until 2032 and is aimed at creating an ecosystem for green investment while strengthening rural economies.

Omar Abdullah also congratulated Minister for Science and Technology Satish Sharma and the Department of Science and Technology for notifying the policy, describing it as an important initiative towards sustainable energy development and a cleaner, more resource-efficient Jammu and Kashmir.