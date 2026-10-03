Saudi Arabia Leads Global Date Exports For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Oct 3 (NNN-SPA) -- Saudi Arabia has retained its position as the world's leading exporter of dates by value for the fourth consecutive year, with 2025 exports reaching SAR1.938 billion (US$513.3 million), according to data from the International Trade Centre, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The milestone reflects the sector's growing contribution to agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) under Saudi Vision 2030.

National Centre for Palms and Dates chief executive officer Ahmed Al-Mousa attributed the achievement to the Saudi leadership's continued support and coordinated efforts among government entities, private enterprises and industry partners to optimise supply chains and improve export efficiency.

Al-Mousa noted that the national centre's initiative to enable Saudi date exports and access to global markets has been a primary driver of expanded international market penetration.

Saudi dates are now exported to some 125 countries worldwide, reflecting strong global demand for their superior quality, safety standards and variety.

With more than 37 million palm trees across its regions, the Kingdom's total annual date production has surpassed 1.9 million tonnes, cementing its position as a global leader in cultivation and output.

The National Centre for Palms and Dates continues to roll out programmes to upgrade the sector's value chain and strengthen the competitive footprint of Saudi dates in international retail markets.

--NNN-SPA