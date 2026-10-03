Russian Guided Bomb Strikes Hit Businesses In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy launched an airstrike on Sumy using four guided bomb. Hits were recorded at two locations in the industrial zone of the Kovpakivsky district,” Kryvosheyenko said.

According to him, the strike hit buildings belonging to civilian enterprises.

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Preliminary information indicates there were no casualties.

As reported by Ukrinform, three high-rise buildings in Sumy were damage as a result of a Russian drone strike on the night of October 2.