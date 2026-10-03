Writer: Netherlands Still Struggles To Shake Off Narrative Of Russia As Ukraine's“Big Brother”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She made these remarks in an interview with Ukrinform.

“In the Netherlands, it is still difficult to get rid of the narrative of Russia as Ukraine's“older brother.” There are also many old Dutch books about the Soviet Union in which different peoples and countries are mistakenly described simply as“Russia.”” she said.

According to her, people in the Netherlands talk a lot about their own colonial past, but they hardly ever view Russia through the lens of colonialism. At the same time, history shows a long-standing policy of seizing territories, changing city names, rewriting history, and suppressing national elites, particularly in Ukraine.

“Despite the sanctions, money still reaches Russia through various countries and circumvention schemes, helping to finance its propaganda, among other things. In the Netherlands, there is still insufficient understanding of how Russian propaganda works, and Russia is too often perceived as an“incomprehensible” country with a unique“Russian soul.” These myths make it harder to understand Ukraine and other countries that, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, gained the opportunity to tell the truth about their own history and identity,” she said.

She also emphasized that“there is a huge knowledge gap, so together with Franka Hummel (a Dutch historian, freelance journalist, editor, and writer-ed.), we are now preparing a book for publication. It will be titled 'Behind the Facade,' because Russia is, for the most part, a beautiful facade.”

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The writer noted that“on the outside, they still have the Hermitage and all those things. They have all this art, all of Swan Lake, and so on. There is still a feeling as if some kind of air bridge exists between the Netherlands and Russia. But in reality, there is a deep divide between them. We do not know Ukraine. People used to say:“It is a backward country. They are all barbarians there.” No, that's not true. Back in 2016, there were internet access points and Wi-Fi at bus stops in Kyiv. It was incredible. We didn't have anything like that back then.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Dutch prime minister and the president of the European Parliament discussed support for Ukraine in The Hague.