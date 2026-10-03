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Drone Debris Falls Onto Roof Of High-Rise Building In Kyiv's Obolon District

Drone Debris Falls Onto Roof Of High-Rise Building In Kyiv's Obolon District


2026-10-03 03:08:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Obolon district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building after debris fell. Preliminary reports indicate there is no damage and no casualties,” the message reads.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read also: Two injured in Russian strike on Northern Bridge in Kyiv

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on the North Bridge.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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