Drone Debris Falls Onto Roof Of High-Rise Building In Kyiv's Obolon District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“In the Obolon district, a fire broke out on the roof of a high-rise building after debris fell. Preliminary reports indicate there is no damage and no casualties,” the message reads.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Two injured in Russian strike on Northern Bridge in

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian strike on the North Bridge.

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