Zelensky: Ukraine's Sanctions Now Reach Samara Region And Iskander Launch Sites In Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook and posted a video.

“The Russians continue to target our infrastructure and everything that supports everyday life. This morning in Kyiv, a 'Shahed' drone struck the North Bridge. Overnight, residential buildings, railways, and energy facilities in many regions came under Russian attack. In Chornomorsk, a drone struck a ship,” Zelensky noted.

According to him, it is important that Ukrainian soldiers always find a way to respond appropriately to these attacks and return the war to where it came from.

“Over the past 24 hours, our long-range strike capabilities have effectively targeted facilities supporting the aggressor's war machine. Our strikes have reached the Samara region and the occupiers' positions housing 'Iskander' launchers in the Bryansk region. There are new developments in the Black Sea,” Zelensky reported.

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The president thanked all the units involved for their precision and systematic work and emphasized that Russia must stop its disproportionate escalation.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the launch site of attack drones and a crossing point used by Russian invaders in the Donetsk region, as well as a command post and a warehouse in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Office of the President