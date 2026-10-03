Three Injured As Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 40 Times
"Three people were injured. The enemy struck the three districts more than 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb," Hanzha said.
He noted that in Pavlohrad, the enemy struck food warehouses, injuring two people and causing a fire.
In the Nikopol district, the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under Russian fire.Read also: Drone crashes onto roadway in Haivoron, killing one person and injuring another
Infrastructure, an apartment building, shops, a building materials store, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the communities. A 34-year-old man was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment.
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Malomykhailivka community.
As reported, a Russian strike caused a fire at food warehouses in Pavlohrad. One person was initially reported injured.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment