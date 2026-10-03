Three Injured As Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 40 Times

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Three people were injured. The enemy struck the three districts more than 40 times with drones, artillery and an aerial bomb," Hanzha said.

He noted that in Pavlohrad, the enemy struck food warehouses, injuring two people and causing a fire.

In the Nikopol district, the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske communities came under Russian fire.

Drone crashes onto roadway in Haivoron, killing one person and injuring another

Infrastructure, an apartment building, shops, a building materials store, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in the communities. A 34-year-old man was injured and is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Malomykhailivka community.

As reported, a Russian strike caused a fire at food warehouses in Pavlohrad. One person was initially reported injured.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration