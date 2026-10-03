'Workforce 101' Launches Employment Platform To Link Youth Skills With Labor Market Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- "Workforce 101" launched its platform Saturday under the patronage of Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, in a national step aimed at redefining Jordan's employment system and linking young skills with real opportunities in the labor market.

The company aims to empower Jordanian youth and develop their capabilities, based on its firm belief that young people are the essential partner in development, not merely job seekers.

Company General Manager Rakan Al-Ofaishat stressed the need for an integrated platform that nurtures the recruitment process, meets employers' needs within a clear system, and facilitates finding job opportunities for young people and employing their energies and potential in a work environment suited to their abilities.

He explained that "Workforce 101" is not merely a traditional employment company but a specialized link working to bridge the gap between job seekers' qualifications and employers' needs.

He noted the importance of directing young people toward the skills and specializations required in the labor market and the role of public-private partnership in addressing employment challenges, affirming that real investment begins with human capital.

For his part, Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Vice President Mohammad Al-Rifai said "101 Workforce" is a national project that translates royal visions of transforming young people from job seekers into career path makers.

He noted the importance of initiatives and projects that offer practical solutions in employment and human resource development, affirming continued support for national institutions that contribute to linking competencies with suitable opportunities and supporting the national employment system.

Director of the Central Employment Directorate at the Ministry of Labor Odai Al-Thuneibat reviewed the ministry's efforts to enhance employment opportunities, stressing the importance of integration between government institutions, the private sector, and employment companies in addressing employment challenges and supporting initiatives that contribute to improving labor market efficiency.

For his part, Irbid Chamber of Industry President Hani Abu Hassan praised the company's role and vision in promoting the concept of work and removing obstacles for those seeking suitable opportunities that serve the business sector and elevate them to the best levels.

He explained that addressing unemployment is a cause for all Jordanians, enjoys royal attention, and requires concerted efforts to reduce its spread.

//Petra// AF