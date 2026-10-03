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Better Start Movement Announces Expansion, Seeking Mentors, University Partners, And Student Housing Providers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Better Start Movement, founded by a homeless African American entrepreneur and featured on a high class celebs channel, is expanding with new opportunities for mentors, universities, and student housing providers.
The Better Start Movement is seeking ten mentors to guide high school students as it prepares to become an official sponsor of the Hutton Fisheries High School Agriculture Internship Program and several other high school internship programs that provide student stipends. Once funds are raised, mentor pay will match the student stipend of $3,000. Mentors will help students build confidence, explore careers, and stay on track.
Mentor slots are structured to reflect the movement's mission. One slot will be given priority to an Upward Bound College student who helps mentor students. One slot is guaranteed to a staff member, college student, or graduate working with these programs in different states. Two slots will be decided by the first two social media content creators who establish an official partnership with the movement. The remaining slots are open to all applicants through the movement's Discord server or by email at....
Universities with upcoming college fairs or admissions-related events are invited to advertise through the movement's platforms. To participate, representatives should join the Discord server and file a ticket, or send an email to.... Only authorized university personnel should make contact. The service is free and will always remain free, reflecting the movement's commitment to removing financial barriers for students who are exploring their futures and searching for the right path. Reaching students directly through a trusted, mission-driven community gives schools a meaningful way to connect with prospective applicants.
Housing providers that specialize in student housing and work with students, particularly those on scholarship, are invited to advertise and explore partnerships with the movement. Interested providers can join the Discord server and submit a ticket. Advertising is free until the movement's app is built. Housing is one of the largest obstacles facing students who leave home for college, and the movement hopes to ease that transition by connecting students with providers who understand their needs. Early partners will gain exposure to a growing community of students searching for safe, affordable housing, and will help shape the services the app ultimately offers.
About Better Start Movement
The Better Start Movement was founded by an entrepreneur who experienced homelessness firsthand and built a community dedicated to giving young people a fair chance at success. The movement works to clear a path for students in a challenging world, connecting them with mentorship, educational opportunities, and housing support. Through its Discord community and YouTube channel, it shares resources, opportunities, and encouragement with students and supporters. For more information, please visit their Discord at or YouTube channel at @betterstartmovement?si=gZldnGvQRZxHwjPh.
The Better Start Movement is seeking ten mentors to guide high school students as it prepares to become an official sponsor of the Hutton Fisheries High School Agriculture Internship Program and several other high school internship programs that provide student stipends. Once funds are raised, mentor pay will match the student stipend of $3,000. Mentors will help students build confidence, explore careers, and stay on track.
Mentor slots are structured to reflect the movement's mission. One slot will be given priority to an Upward Bound College student who helps mentor students. One slot is guaranteed to a staff member, college student, or graduate working with these programs in different states. Two slots will be decided by the first two social media content creators who establish an official partnership with the movement. The remaining slots are open to all applicants through the movement's Discord server or by email at....
Universities with upcoming college fairs or admissions-related events are invited to advertise through the movement's platforms. To participate, representatives should join the Discord server and file a ticket, or send an email to.... Only authorized university personnel should make contact. The service is free and will always remain free, reflecting the movement's commitment to removing financial barriers for students who are exploring their futures and searching for the right path. Reaching students directly through a trusted, mission-driven community gives schools a meaningful way to connect with prospective applicants.
Housing providers that specialize in student housing and work with students, particularly those on scholarship, are invited to advertise and explore partnerships with the movement. Interested providers can join the Discord server and submit a ticket. Advertising is free until the movement's app is built. Housing is one of the largest obstacles facing students who leave home for college, and the movement hopes to ease that transition by connecting students with providers who understand their needs. Early partners will gain exposure to a growing community of students searching for safe, affordable housing, and will help shape the services the app ultimately offers.
About Better Start Movement
The Better Start Movement was founded by an entrepreneur who experienced homelessness firsthand and built a community dedicated to giving young people a fair chance at success. The movement works to clear a path for students in a challenging world, connecting them with mentorship, educational opportunities, and housing support. Through its Discord community and YouTube channel, it shares resources, opportunities, and encouragement with students and supporters. For more information, please visit their Discord at or YouTube channel at @betterstartmovement?si=gZldnGvQRZxHwjPh.
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