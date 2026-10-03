A torsion spring assembly above a residential garage door in Orange County, California.

Orange County Garage Doors serves residential and commercial customers throughout Orange County, California.

The new seven-check guide helps Orange County homeowners verify licenses, compare estimates and warranties, and spot pressure tactics before hiring.

- Maoz Raz, Owner and Founder, Orange County Garage DoorsTUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange County Garage Doors has published a new consumer guide, How to Choose a Garage Door Company in Orange County: 7 Checks Before You Hire, to help homeowners evaluate a contractor before authorizing garage door repair, replacement or installation work.The checklist focuses on verifiable information rather than rankings or promotional claims. It explains how to check a California contractor license, distinguish a contractor bond from liability insurance, compare estimates and warranties, identify the business responsible for the work, review local projects and consider independent review history.“A garage door problem often forces a decision at an inconvenient time,” said Maoz Raz, Owner and Founder of Orange County Garage Doors.“A broken spring can trap a vehicle, and a door that will not close can leave a home unsecured. The checklist is not about telling homeowners whom to hire. It gives them a practical way to verify the company, compare the paperwork and make a decision without being rushed.”Seven checks before work beginsThe guide organizes the hiring decision around seven checks:1. Verify the California contractor license. Homeowners can search the Contractors State License Board database and compare the license status, legal business name, classification and expiration date with the company named on the estimate. Garage door work falls under the C-61/D-28 specialty classification for doors, gates and activating devices.2. Treat bonding and insurance as separate protections. A contractor license bond is filed with the state and can be reviewed through the public license record. General liability insurance is separate. Consumers can request a current certificate of insurance issued for the legal entity performing the work.3. Get the scope and total price in writing. A useful estimate should identify the problem, proposed work, included parts and labor, authorized total and circumstances that could change that amount. A low telephone quote is difficult to compare when it does not describe the same scope.4. Ask what can be repaired and what must be replaced. When replacement is recommended, the homeowner should be able to ask what failed, what remains serviceable and why the proposed work is necessary.5. Compare warranty terms, not just price. Parts and labor warranties may come from different parties and last for different periods. The checklist recommends getting the duration, coverage and claim process in writing.6. Confirm who will perform and stand behind the work. The business name used during the call, on the estimate, invoice and state license record should be consistent or clearly explained. Homeowners should also know whom to contact about a later warranty issue.7. Read independent reviews alongside documented local work. Review patterns over time, specific descriptions and responses to problems can be more informative than a rating total alone. Photographs and project details can help show whether a contractor has performed the type of work proposed.Pressure is a reason to pauseWarning signs include refusal to provide a license number, unexplained changes in business names, an estimate that does not identify the failed component, a price change without written explanation, verbal-only warranty promises and pressure to approve immediately when the door is secure and the situation is not urgent.The checklist does not label any company as the“best” or rank contractors. It gives homeowners the same questions to ask every company they are considering.“Consumers should be able to ask what failed, see what is being proposed and know the complete authorized price before work starts,” Raz said.“A contractor should also be able to explain the warranty and identify the licensed business responsible for the job.”Applying the checklist to the publisherOrange County Garage Doors provides an About and license-history page so readers can apply the checklist to its publisher. The page identifies Orange County Garage Doors Inc., owner Maoz Raz, California contractor license #994802 and a documented Orange County service history dating to 2013.The company's completed garage door projects library provides examples of residential and commercial work across Orange County. Entries include photographs and available details such as the problem found, components retained or replaced, equipment installed, location and project timing.The guide is general consumer information, not legal advice. Homeowners can confirm current licensing and bond information directly through the California Contractors State License Board before hiring.About Orange County Garage DoorsOrange County Garage Doors, legally registered as Orange County Garage Doors Inc., is based in Tustin, California, and serves homeowners, property managers and businesses throughout Orange County. Serving the county since 2013, the company provides garage door repair, installation, opener service, spring replacement, maintenance, commercial garage door service and related electric gate services. It is licensed by the California Contractors State License Board under CSLB #994802 and is licensed, bonded and insured.

Maoz Raz

Orange County Garage Doors

+1 714-464-2881

service@24ocgaragedoors

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Orange County Garage Doors Publishes 2026 Garage Door Contractor Checklist News Provided By Orange County Garage Doors October 03, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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