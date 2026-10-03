Disrupt With Impact (Roger Spitz, Kogan Page Publishing), Endorsed by 4 Awards

Award-winning 'Disrupt With Impact' by bestselling author Roger Spitz, Washington D.C. Keynote

Roger Spitz - World's Top 30 Professional Futurists (Global Gurus)

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Roger Spitz Headline Keynote MIT Technology Review EmTech

Fall 2026 Keynotes for Institutional Investors, Board Directors and Risk Leaders Test the Book's Core Question: How To Decide When Historical Models Run Out

- Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two years after Kogan Page published“Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” in September 2024, futurist Roger Spitz is taking its central argument back to familiar ground: institutional investors, board directors and enterprise risk leaders, the audiences whose decisions lean hardest on historical data.

On October 7 in Washington D.C., Spitz delivers“The Next Allocation: Investing at the Edge of the Known” keynote at the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) Fall Conference. On November 12 in Santiago, he gives the closing keynote at the fifth Board Directors' Summit of the Instituto de Directores de Chile (IdDC):“Frontera Ciega: Gobernar el negocio que aún no existe” (Blind Frontier: Governing the Business That Does Not Yet Exist). On November 19–20 he delivers the headlining keynote at the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) ERM Conference in Columbus, Ohio:“Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.”

The fall sessions add to a long run of work with these audiences globally, from asset managers, sovereign investors and venture capital firms to banks and insurers, including institutions that together oversee trillions of dollars in assets. Spitz has delivered keynotes for AXA, BMO, BNP Paribas, Euronext, Nasdaq, Porto Seguro, Temasek, and Thomson Corp, gave the closing keynote at Risk's Risk Live Europe, and has addressed the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), Brazil's IBGC, the Institute of Directors in India, and the CERA Global Risk Management Association's CERAVISION conference.

THE ARGUMENT, TWO YEARS ON

Disrupt With Impact argued that linear trend extrapolation had stopped working as a basis for strategy, because disruptions had begun to cascade, intersect and compound across sectors, geographies and time horizons at once. Spitz coined the term Metaruptions in 2019 to describe those conditions: a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects far beyond their initial domains. The book set out what organizations can build in response, anchored in his AAA Framework: Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility.

Spitz's keynotes examine how investors can separate structural change from noise, and how to weigh risk and opportunity when the historical record is an unreliable guide. Writing in Duke Corporate Education's Dialogue in August 2026, Spitz put the problem in one line:“All data is historical; the purpose of every decision lies in the future. Yet there is no data on the future.”

“Investors ask what belongs in the next allocation. Directors ask how to govern a business that doesn't exist yet. Risk officers ask what can still be priced,” said Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute.“Those are the questions the book was written for.”

A CAPITAL MARKETS BACKGROUND

Roger Spitz came to futures work through capital markets. He spent two decades in investment banking, latterly as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, where he advised on more than 50 transactions worth over $25 billion and launched the bank's US M&A practice in San Francisco.

With Olivier Desbiey, Head of Foresight at AXA, he co-authored a Journal of Operational Risk paper on the future of risk and insurability that distinguishes measurable risk from deep uncertainty, where probabilities cannot be known. His current work on the Law of Inaction, set out this summer in MIT Technology Review Brasil and the World Economic Forum's Forum Stories, holds that inaction is never neutral: every silence is a decision whose costs and forgone opportunities compound over time.

“Leaving a portfolio untouched is still a decision about it,” Spitz said.“Investors need to know which of their assumptions describe the world that is emerging, and which only describe the past. Antifragility is a source of alpha that historical models cannot price.”

WHAT TWO YEARS HAVE ADDED

Disrupt With Impact took first place in Business & Enterprise at the 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards and Bronze at the 2024 Foreword INDIES and 2025 Readers' Favorite awards.

The vocabulary has traveled further than the book. In a Forbes contributor column published on December 31, 2025, Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva named“metaruption” her word for 2026 and credited Spitz with coining it; Forbes Japan later carried it. The International Training Centre of the ILO uses the term to situate 2026 in its Futures Toolkit, and the UK National Preparedness Commission, the CFA Institute, IDOS in Germany and the Association of Professional Futurists have also referenced it. In Military Strategy Magazine (Winter 2026), U.S. Army War College authors cite Spitz's 2020 Journal of Futures Studies paper in an analysis of AI and wargaming.

Independent rankings and speaker guides tracked the same period. Global Gurus ranks Roger Spitz #15 in its World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026 (#6 in its Americas edition), and Thinkers360 ranks him #6 globally in both Management and National Security. Speakers Associates, in its 2026 buyer's guide to leading AI keynote speakers, notes that he“brings the credibility of an operator who has also done the strategic-foresight academic work.”

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2026 AND 2027

Roger Spitz's 2026 stages have included Meta's Conversations 2026 in London, RSA Cloudflare Conferences in San Francisco and the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He has delivered more than 500 keynotes across more than 40 countries. In 2027 he plans a series of new publications including the Law of Inaction as eight principles.

“When I coined Metaruptions in 2019, cascading, mutating, systemic disruption needed explaining. This fall, unpredictability is in the session titles,” Spitz said.

For media inquiries and interviews:...

For speaking inquiries and Roger Spitz's speaker reel:

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APPENDIX - MEDIA BRIEFING PACK

Disrupt With Impact at Two: Fall 2026 Keynotes, Method and Questions Editors Ask

Provided as background for editors, journalists, event organizers and partners. Citations, rankings and guide listings reflect independent references by the organizations named; they do not imply institutional or other endorsement.

1. FALL 2026 KEYNOTES AT A GLANCE

. October 7, 2026 | Washington, DC. PREA Fall Conference, Investor-Only Program.“The Next Allocation: Investing at the Edge of the Known.”

. November 12, 2026 | Santiago, Chile. The Board Directors' Summit (fifth edition), Instituto de Directores de Chile (IdDC). Closing keynote:“Frontera Ciega: Gobernar el negocio que aún no existe.” IdDC pre-summit interview (September 3, 2026):“Roger Spitz: La IA no espera a que las cadenas de suministro se estabilicen.”

. November 19–20, 2026 | Columbus, Ohio. RIMS ERM Conference 2026. Keynote:“Black Swans and Golden Geese: Risks & Returns in the Era of Unpredictability.”

Event programs describe Spitz as a futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption.



2. THE BOOK

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page, September 3, 2024. 376 pages. ISBN 978-1-3986-1688-2.

. Awards: First Place, Business & Enterprise, 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (Harvey Chute). Bronze, Business & Economics, 2024 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. Bronze, Business & Finance, 2025 Readers' Favorite Book Awards.

. Reach: #1 in six Amazon categories, including Artificial Intelligence, across six countries (US, UK, Brazil, India, France, Germany).

. Adoption: Reviewed in Choice (Association of College & Research Libraries); used in MBA and executive education programs.

3. HOW SPITZ WORKS

Roger Spitz's keynotes and board sessions follow the structure of Disrupt With Impact and the Disruptive Futures Institute's proprietary frameworks. The sequence is the same whether the question concerns capital allocation, a board decision or an enterprise risk.

. Signals and drivers. Trend reports extrapolate the past and assume the underlying structure holds. Spitz works from weak signals and systemic drivers of change, and from how they collide, interact and evolve.

. Collisions. The most consequential effects of Metaruptions tend to be second- and third-order, where drivers from apparently unrelated domains meet. The Three Gs (geopolitics, geoeconomics and geotechnology) are one lens for this work.

. Types of uncertainty. Spitz separates measurable risk from deep uncertainty, where probabilities cannot be known. Spitz's Complex Five uncertainty metaphors (gray rhinos, black jellyfish, black swans, black elephants and butterflies) give audiences a shared vocabulary for different types of risks, triggers and degrees of uncertainty. UN-VICE (UNknown, Volatile, Intersecting, Complex, Exponential) updates VUCA to include the speed and shape of change and the interaction of drivers.

. Capabilities. The AAA Framework: Antifragile (building systems that gain strength from volatility and disorder), Anticipatory (scanning weak signals, questioning assumptions and exploring next-order implications) and Agility (cognitive, emergent and strategic flexibility to bridge long-term vision with real-time decision-making). In Disrupt With Impact the framework extends to AAA+, adding Agency and Alignment.

. The cost of waiting. Spitz's Law of Inaction treats deferral as a decision whose costs and forgone opportunities compound, so holding a position is examined as closely as changing it.

. From insight to choices. The Disruptive Thinking Canvas, the book's closing toolkit, is a roadmap to imagine, invent and prototype futures.

4. QUESTIONS EDITORS ASK - Q&A

Who is Roger Spitz?

Roger Spitz is a futurist, author and keynote speaker on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption. Independent rankings and speaker guides place him among leading futurists and AI keynote speakers. He is Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and President of Techistential in San Francisco, and the author of five books, including Disrupt With Impact (Kogan Page, 2024). Before his futures work he spent two decades in investment banking, latterly as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas.

What is Disrupt With Impact about?

It argues that trend extrapolation fails once disruptions cascade and compound, and gives leaders three tools for deciding under deep uncertainty: Metaruptions to describe the environment, the AAA Framework for the capabilities it demands, and the Disruptive Thinking Canvas to turn foresight into choices.

What are Metaruptions, and who coined the term?

Roger Spitz coined Metaruptions in 2019. From the Latin rumpere (to rupture, erupt, interrupt, disrupt), prefixed with meta (beyond, transcending), the term describes a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects far beyond their initial domains, including a shift in the notion of disruption itself. Metaruptions are value-neutral: breakdown or breakthrough depends on agency, mindset, preparation and response. Lineage: Disruption 1.0, Creative Destruction (Schumpeter, 1942); Disruption 2.0, Disruptive Innovation (Christensen, 1997); Disruption 3.0, Metaruptions (Spitz, 2019). Conceptual foundations appear in Spitz's“The Future of Strategic Decision-Making” (Journal of Futures Studies, July 26, 2020).

What is the AAA Framework?

Roger Spitz's AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), extended to AAA+ with Agency and Alignment, sets out the capabilities organizations need under deep uncertainty and emphasizes future-preparedness over prediction. It was first formally published in his 2020 Journal of Futures Studies paper and appears as a chapter in Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future (World Scientific Publishing, 2025).

What is the Law of Inaction?

Developed by Roger Spitz, the Law of Inaction holds that inaction is never neutral: every silence is a decision whose costs and forgone opportunities compound over time. Three of its principles are public: always deciding (not deciding is itself a decision); agency expires (an option unexercised lapses, and others act in your place); and collapsing cost (as experimentation has never been cheaper, waiting has never been costlier). Spitz is developing it into eight principles with applied case studies, planned for publication from 2027.

Why is a futurist speaking to institutional investors, fund and asset managers?

Investor programs frame the question themselves: which disruptions could transform economic activity, reallocate capital and end up rivaling, or redefining, the asset classes investors already hold. Roger Spitz brings two decades of capital markets experience to that question, along with his published research on risk, returns, insurability and deep uncertainty.

Which rankings and speaker guides list Roger Spitz among leading futurists and AI keynote speakers?

. Global Gurus: #15, World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals, 2026.

. Thinkers360: #6, Top 50 Global Thought Leaders on Management 2026; #6 globally in National Security; among its leading thought leaders in Artificial Intelligence, AI Ethics and AI Governance. The Disruptive Futures Institute is named to its 50 Thought Leading Companies on Artificial Intelligence for 2026.

. Editorial guides: Speakers Associates' 2026 buyer's guide to AI keynote speakers (section on AI strategy and the board agenda); Socialnomics,“Who Are the Best Futurist Speakers Right Now? (2026 Guide).”

. Speaker-bureau lists: The Motivational Speakers Agency,“The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future” (#3); The Speakers Agency,“The World's 10 Best Futurist Speakers”; Champions Speakers Agency,“World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2026.”

What does Roger Spitz speak about?

Roger Spitz is a futurist and AI keynote speaker whose core subject is artificial intelligence and the future of decision-making under deep uncertainty. He also speaks on strategic foresight, systemic disruption, anticipatory governance, risk, capital allocation and finance, and geopolitics. His keynote platforms are the Visionary Trilogy (the Mindset, Intelligence and Leadership Shifts), the“Futures of...” Frontier Series, and the Strategic Imperatives special editions on Uncertainty and Instability.

How can organizers book Roger Spitz?

Through . He is also represented by leading speaker bureaus such as Washington Speakers Bureau, which lists him among its Futurist, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Risk Management and Finance speakers, and internationally by Chartwell Speakers and London Speaker Bureau.

5. SELECTED CITATIONS AND RECENT WRITING

. Forbes (December 31, 2025): Zhexembayeva, N.,“My Word For 2026 Is Metaruption-And It Changes How Leaders Must Think.”

. Military Strategy Magazine (Winter 2026): Wilcox, A. B. & Metcalf, C.,“AI Command and Staff - Operational Evidence and Insights from Wargaming,” Vol. 10, Issue 4, citing Spitz (2020).

. By Spitz:“The future of decision making,” Dialogue, Duke Corporate Education, August 20, 2026;“Creature discomforts: categorising risks amid deep uncertainty,” The Actuary, July 2026; with Olivier Desbiey (AXA),“The future of risk and insurability in the era of systemic disruption, unpredictability and artificial intelligence,” Journal of Operational Risk (Risk, open access).

6. ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a futurist and keynote speaker on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, boards, institutional investors and government leaders. A former Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, he is a venture partner at Berkeley SkyDeck and Vektor Partners, a Faculty Member at Duke Corporate Education, a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance and a columnist for MIT Technology Review Brasil. He is the author of five books and has delivered more than 500 keynotes across over 40 countries. He holds BSc Econ, MSc (Finance), FCA and APF credentials.

7. ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence: strategic foresight, practitioner research and executive education to help individuals and organizations navigate deep uncertainty. It codifies, operationalizes and advances its proprietary frameworks, including Metaruptions, the AAA Framework, Techistentialism, and the Law of Inaction, developed by founder Roger Spitz, through its research centers, executive education and board advisory.

. Website:

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. Substack:

. YouTube: @DisruptiveFuturesInstitute

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ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2026 | Global Futurist & Keynote Speaker

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