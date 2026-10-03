XT Exchange Introduces XT Pay, Connecting USDT Balances With Local QR Payments

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform serving over 12 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, is extending the use of digital assets through XT Pay's Scan to Pay feature. Available in the XT App to eligible users in supported markets, the feature enables purchases at participating merchants to be funded from USDT held in a user's Spot account.

XT Pay connects the exchange account to supported local QR payment networks. Users authorize a USDT payment through the XT App, and a designated third-party provider processes the local QR transaction and settles with the merchant in local currency. The merchant continues using its existing payment system without receiving or managing USDT.

For supported purchases, the service removes the need for users to manually sell USDT, withdraw local currency and fund a separate payment account before paying. The exchange rate, USDT deduction and applicable fee are presented before confirmation. Availability depends on the market, payment network, provider, participating merchant and user eligibility.

Stablecoin spending is expanding through familiar payment formats. In a March 2026 analysis, Visa reported approximately $5.2 billion in volume through its stablecoin-linked card programs in 2025, an increase of 319% year over year. XT Pay brings a QR payment route to eligible XT users, connecting their USDT balances with participating local merchant networks. Both approaches connect a digital source of funds with payment methods businesses already accept.

“Making an asset available is the beginning of the relationship with a user. What matters over time is whether the account keeps solving problems for that person,” said Arman Achmed, COO of XT Exchange.“XT Pay extends that relationship into everyday payments. We are building on local payment habits so users can spend the USDT they hold while merchants continue receiving money through the systems they already know.”

XT Pay extends XT Exchange's services into the use of digital assets after a trade or transfer. By connecting an existing Spot balance to supported merchant payments, the platform gives eligible users an additional purpose for the account they already hold. A purchase creates a reason to use that balance independently of a decision to enter or exit a market position. The company's vision,“Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust,” guides the development of services around those practical needs.

XT Pay's Scan to Pay feature is accessible through the XT App.

About XT Exchange

Founded in 2018, XT Exchange is a leading global digital asset trading platform, serving over 12 million registered users across more than 200 countries and regions, with an ecosystem reach exceeding 40 million. XT Exchange supports 1,300+ tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs, offering a wide range of trading options, including spot, margin, and futures, alongside a secure RWA (Real World Assets) marketplace. Guided by the vision "Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust," the platform strives to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

Media contact:

Bella W.

Marketing Manager, XT Exchange

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Disclaimer: XT Pay availability, supported markets and payment networks, transaction limits, exchange rates, identity-verification requirements, fees, refunds and settlement outcomes may vary by provider, merchant, user and local regulation. XT does not directly provide local-fiat payment, transfer, clearing or settlement services and is not a party to the purchase between the user and merchant. Digital assets can fluctuate in value. This material is not intended for publication, distribution or promotional use in the United States or Europe.

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