India Beat Pakistan In Blockbuster As Golfer Kim Wins 'Crazy' Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) India beat arch-rivals Pakistan to win Asian Games gold on Saturday in a blockbuster cricket final as South Korea's Tom Kim clinched the men's golf crown -- and will avoid military service.

On the final full day of action in Aichi-Nagoya, gold medals were up for grabs in sports including cricket, golf, tennis, football, breakdancing, hockey and rugby sevens.

All eyes were on a converted baseball field hosting world-class cricket and a bitter rivalry that goes beyond sport.

Because of long-running political tensions, nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan only meet in cricket in international tournaments and on neutral ground two captains refused the normal handshakes before the match.

When the cricket got under way, India won by 19 runs following a pulsating clash in front of a small but raucous crowd.

World T20 champions India posted 211-6 in their 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma scoring 61 and Tilak Varma 51 not out, before Hasan Nawaz's valiant 96 saw Pakistan come up just short at 192-6.

Afterwards, the jubilant India players paraded their national flag around the modest 2,500-capacity Korogi Athletic Park Stadium pummelled a 20-ball fifty in a whirlwind start to the India innings after choosing to bat.

India brought their 100 up off just 55 balls before Pakistan's bowlers regained some control after dismissing the in-form Ishan Kishan for 20 and captain Shreyas Iyer for 21 Tilak and Shivam Dube unleashed a late onslaught, putting on 62 in five overs for the sixth wicket as India recorded the highest score of the tournament.

Pakistan were always facing an uphill battle, but Hasan fought to the death as they went in search of their record chase batsman reached 96 and fell off the last ball attempting one last big shot.

- More than gold for Kim - Kim shot a sparkling final-round six-under 64 to win golf gold.

He let out a roar of "Come on!" as he tapped in for par at the last and celebrated a three-stroke victory after a superb round containing five birdies and an eagle.

He was visibly relieved at getting over the line and was mobbed by his teammates as they draped him in the South Korean flag and doused him in water.

"It's a crazy feeling," said the world number 32, who dashed across 14 time zones to play in the Asian Games after the Presidents Cup.

Able-bodied South Korean males are usually required to perform between 18 months and two years of military service before the age of 28 the Seoul government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption, meaning they will carry out just four weeks of light basic training instead enables the 24-year-old South Korean Kim to keep his blossoming career on track, having already claimed an Asian Tour order of merit crown and four PGA Tour titles.

- 'Glad to be alive' - Coleman Wong was eagerly checking his phone for a message from Rafael Nadal after the Hong Kong player won tennis gold, and with it a place at the Olympics beat China's Wu Yibing 6-2, 6-4 in the men's singles final.

Now 22, Wong decided to move to Spain to train as a teenager at the Rafa Nadal Academy, and the Spanish great keeps abreast of how Wong is progressing whether he had heard from Nadal following his golden triumph, Wong said: "I haven't checked my messages. I don't know. Let's see."

Japan cycling queen Yumi Kajihara broke down after her latest gold as she dedicated victory to her brother who died of cancer this year, saying: "He's here with me".Kajihara claimed her third consecutive omnium gold and dissolved into tears as she talked about how her younger brother Hyogo had helped her cope with some dark moments.

"It made me realise I needed to be grateful simply to be alive," she said.

India pakistan Cricket Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026