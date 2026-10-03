Qatar, Mexico Hold Third Round Of Political Consultations

Qatar and Mexico held the third round of political consultations between their foreign ministries in Mexico City, with talks focusing on bilateral co-operation, trade and investment.

Qatar's delegation was led by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, while Mexico's delegation was headed by Secretary of Foreign Affairs Roberto Velasco Alvarez.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, as well as programmes linked to the Qatar-Mexico 2026 Year of Culture.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed ongoing Qatar-Mexico dialogue on mediation.

The talks included co-operation with Switzerland and Norway to promote preventative diplomacy, mediation and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

At the conclusion of the consultations, Qatar and Mexico signed an agreement waiving visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and special passports.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in diplomatic training and education.